The First Teacher in NSW to teach Hindi in a mainstream School

Published 14 September 2016 at 6:37pm, updated 14 September 2016 at 9:34pm
By Pallavi Jain
On the occasion of Hindi Divas we caught up with Mrs Archana Chaudhary who was the first ever Hindi teacher in NSW to teach Hindi as a subject in a mainstream school. Archana Chaudhary has been teaching Hindi in NSW for the past 20 years! Tune in for more...

