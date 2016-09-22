SBS हिन्दी

"मंदिर वीरान है और आरती के वक्त पुजारी को बुलाया जा रहा है "

SBS हिन्दी

site_197_Hindi_559002.JPG

Published 22 September 2016 at 5:07pm, updated 23 September 2016 at 6:15pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
The Katas Raj Temple in Pakistan is a very ancient temple with many legends attached to it. It is believed that this temple is over two thousand years old at the very least. There are several other temples in the Katas Raj Temple complex as well. Now a Pakistani, Mohammed Ikram, along with his friends is making an attempt to create more awareness about this Temple complex within Pakistan and they do want to see Katas RajTemple restored to its former glory. Tune in for this very special report..

They also hope that one day this temple complex will be an active temple with Priests performing Puja regularly in all the temples. To this effect Mohammed Ikram has shot a video of the Temple complex on a song written by Asad Fatmi, with music from Sherry Khan and Sung by Anum Zafar. We also spoke to an Indian who moved to India from Pakistan after partition but tells us about importance of this ancient temple.

Click on to see the video produced by Mohammed Ikram which takes you to the Katas Raj Temple Complex



 

 

 

