Theatre Workshop in Sydney Source: Adakar Theater and Cultural Group

Published 18 September 2016 at 8:17pm, updated 18 September 2016 at 8:45pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

A Theatre workshop was organized in Sydney on 17th September by the Adakar Theatre and Cultural Group. We had spoken to well known theater personality in Sydney and a member of this theatre group Saba Zaidi Abdi before the workshop to know more aboit it and also discuss the importance of theater in general. For all those who love theater do tune in for this interview...

