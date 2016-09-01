SBS हिन्दी

US Secretary of State John Kerry's India visit

SBS हिन्दी

Indian PM Narendra Modi, US Secretary of State John Kerry

Indian PM Narendra Modi, US Secretary of State John Kerry Source: EPA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 September 2016 at 6:17pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

US Secretary of State John Kerry is visiting India where he met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj. We spoke to Senior journalist and Foreign Affairs analyst Renu Agal, Former Indian Ambassador to US Naresh Chandra and BBC Correspondent Nitin Srivastava to know more...

Published 1 September 2016 at 6:17pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

अगर आप बुशवॉकिंग करते समय खो जाते हैं तो क्या करें

Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

Japan-Australia Defense Ministerial meeting in Tokyo

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के बीच उर्जा के क्षेत्र में भी हैं बहुत सम्भावनायें

Ebony Watson (SBS).jpg

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्यों कम हो रही है प्रवेश स्तर की नौकरियां