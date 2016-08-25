Victorian International Education Award

Victorian Minister for International Education Steve Herbert has officially opened nominations for the awards, which recognise the strength of education providers, research excellence and the accomplishments of international students.





The awards, now in their fourth year, include seven student awards and seven provider awards, as well as two Premiers Awards for the International Student of the Year and International Education Provider of the Year.





This years awards include two new categories, International Student of the Year - Regional and International Alumnus of the Year.





International Student Award winners, with the exception of the International Alumnus of the Year, will receive a scholarship of $10,000 to contribute to their study at an educational institution in Victoria, while the recipient of the Premiers Award - International Student of the Year will receive an additional $10,000 towards their studies.





Recipients will also be recognised as ambassadors of the Victorian Governments Study Melbourne initiative and help promote the State as a leading international student destination.





International Education in Victoria supports more than 30,000 jobs throughout the state and has more than 175,000 students enrolled across the sector.





The Victorian Budget 2016/17 included $32 million to drive continued growth in the international education sector. It will also be used to help implement the International Education Sector Strategy.





The Minister for International Education Steve Herbert said-





As our largest services export international education is vitally important to the future of jobs growth in Victoria. For this reason the Government is proud to support these awards that celebrate excellence in the sector.





These awards are a great opportunity to recognise those students and education providers who are stand out performers and acknowledge their contribution to ensuring Victoria remains the education state.





Applications for the International Education Awards are open until Sunday 28 August 2016. For more information about award categories and nominations please go to: studymelbourne.vic.gov.au.



















