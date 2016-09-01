What could be Scorpene Sub leak's Implications for India?

Scorpene Submarine Source: AAP/EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
Published 1 September 2016 at 11:57am
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Australian newspaper recently leaked details concerning the Scorpene Submarine which was being manufactured in India by DCNS, the same French company which has also won the contract for constructing the new Submarine fleet for Australia called 'Barracuda'. We spoke to defence analyst and Senior correspondent with UNI, Mukesh Kaushilk and Foreign Affairs Editor with IBN7 Pranay Upadhyay to know how this leak could impact India.
Published 1 September 2016 at 11:57am
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share