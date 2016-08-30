SBS हिन्दी

White Rakhi: A new way to say we care!

White Rakhi Project

White Rakhi Project

Published 30 August 2016 at 4:27pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Available in other languages

University of Technology Sydneys Indian Cultural Society Om Shanti is trying to make a difference through a new initiative White Rakhi. Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj talks to Sanjna from White Ribbon and Akshya Raj from Om Shanti about this unique project.

Om Shanti did collaboration with White Ribbon Australia to launch the Project White Rakhi.

White Rakhi is based on the custom of Raksha Bandhan, however this time the focus is on promoting an end to domestic violence, gender equality, healthy relationship and refining male stereotypes towards women.

In this event dozens of students took part in the tradition of tying a Rakhi, the exchange of sweet and reaffirmation of vows between brother and sister.

However, there was one additional thing the men(brothers) received white Rakhis, embraced White Ribbon wrist bands with messages such as not violent, not silent, making women safety a mans issue and I will stand up, speak out and act to prevent men's violence against women and took the White Ribbon pledge and oath.

 





