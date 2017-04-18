मैं बदलाव की शुरुवात हूँ : आकाषिका मोहला

Available in other languages

Akashika Mohla a successful professional in Brisbane, Queensland started Abhaya a fearless and free spirited support forum for women of India in Australia.





She claims that Indian Australian women face diverse challenges that impede their growth.





To overcome the issues like employment opportunities, health, domestic violence, and other political-socio matters Akashika Mohla with few of her friends started the Facebook campaign to connect and support.





After two years this small initiative is now working with 12 solid women ambassadors across Brisbane, Sydney and New Delhi silently and gently. Akashika calls it selflessly serving to build People.





This campaign has not only raised the issues concerning to women from subcontinent but also developed dialogue around the need of modern Indian society in Australia.





#BeboldforChange #IWD2017





Akashika poetically explains,





Since the journey of Abhaya started, it rekindled hope, faith and action not only for me but for many whose hearts I have shared in this rocky journey.





Abhayas commitment has not merely been posting "photos in action" but real work in action across borders & boundaries.





From children in poverty to traumatic conditions to economic empowerment Abhayas Ambassadors have been the Change Agents in Real life. To be part of important advocacies, help with life experiences...we are neither a club nor Incorporation.





My only purpose is to cultivate a modern strong, well respected tribe of Indian Australian woman.





Our Motto remains - Build another woman to empower a community.





#BeBoldforChange



















