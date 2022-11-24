10 yam uas tsim nyog koj paub txog teb chaws Qatar
Teb chaws Qatar yog ib lub teb chaws rau tej txiv neej, chaw nthuav xov xwm thiab nyiaj txiaj rau lub caij tseem ua tus tswv cuab tswj ntiaj teb cov kev sib tw ncaws pob 2022 FIFA World Cup, ntxiv no yog tej yam muaj tseeb txog lub teb chaws no uas tej zaum yuav ua rau koj ceeb thiab.
Qatar tau siv sij hawm 12 xyoos los ua ntiaj teb tus tswv cuab tswj cov kev sib tw 2022 FIFA World Cup tiav lawm. Haiv neeg coj ntseeg kev cai Islam uas nplua nuj nyob ntawm suam av Arabian Peninsula no thiaj yog thawj lub teb chaws ntawm cheeb tsam hnub tuaj nruab nrab (Middle East) uas tau ua tswv cuab tswj cov kev sib tw no.
FIFA uas yog ntiaj teb lub koom haum tswj cov kev ncaws pob thiaj tso cai rau Qatar rau xyoo 2010 tab sis kuj yog ib cov kev xaiv uas cov nyom thiab.
, , thiab ntawm lub teb chaws no kuj raug zejzog pej kum haiv tib tsi pom zoo. Tab sis ntxiv no yog ntau yam uas tej zaum koj tseem tsis tau paub txog lub teb chaws no.
1. Tag nrho lub teb chaws no tseem me tshaj nroog Sydney
Qatar yog ib lub teb chaws me thiab yog lub me tshaj plaws uas ib txwm tau ua tswv cuab tswj ntiaj teb cov kev sib tw ncaws pob (World Cup).
Lub teb chaws neeg muslim uas muaj huab tais tswj hwm no tsuas muaj nrim av dav txog li ntawm 11,586 square kilometres (km²) xwb, thiab tseem me dua Sydney (12,368 km²), tab sis loj dua Melbourne (9,990 km²).
Qatar lub teb chaws ces tsuas yog 0.15 feem pua ntawm Australia lub teb chaws uas dav txog 7,741,220 km² xwb.
Yog tham txog tej pej xeem lawm, ces Qatar tsuas muaj pej xeem txog li 3 roob tus xwb yog piv rau Australia 25.7 million tus. Thiab haiv neeg no kuj yog ib haiv neeg uas muaj tej neeg tsiv teb tsaws chaw feem coob, tsuas muaj tej pej xeem Qatar tsawg dua 400,000 tus xwb.
Source: SBS
2. Qatar tus coj tsis yog tus nws txiv xav xaiv ua ntej tshaj
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani uas muaj hnoob nyoog 42 xyoos tsis yog Qatar tus huab tais Sheikh Hamad thawj tug neeg uas nws xav xaiv los ua tus tswj lub teb chaws Qatar no rau xyoo 2013 tom qab uas nws tau hle lub meej mom huab tais rau lwm tus.
Thiab Sheikh Tamim los yeej tsis yog thawj tug neeg uas nws txiv xaiv los ua tus coj lub teb chaws no, tab sis vim xyoo 2003 ntawd Sheikh Jassim uas yog nws tus tij laug tsis kam ua huab tais ces nws thiaj tau los lis txoj hauj lwm no lawm.
Nws tau kawm ntawv ntawm teb chaws Aaskiv thiab kawm tias ntawm lub tsev kawm tub rog Royal Military Academy ntawm Sandhurst.
Sheikh Tamim kuj muaj 3 tug poj niam thiab muaj 13 tug me nyuam, thiab nws tus niam loj kuj yog nws tus thaj kub thaj tim.
Source: SBS
Qatar tej poj niam ces tsuas yug me nyuam yuav laug txog li 1.8 tus rau xyoo 2020 xwb raws li World Bank qhia.
Sheikh Tamim kuj yog ib tug neeg nyiaj kev sib tw heev thiab yeej yog tus tswv lub chaw ncaws pob Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football club txij xyoo 2011 los raws li tau muaj cov kev nqe peev Qatar Sports Investments (Qatar's sovereign wealth fund).
3. Muaj txiv neej coob tshaj poj niam (Txhua txhua peb tug txiv neej twg tsuas muaj ib tug poj niam xwb).
Qatar yog lub teb chaws hauv ntiaj teb uas muaj tej poj niam tsawg tshaj plaws, vim txhua txhua 4 tug neeg twg ntawm lub teb chaws no ces tsuas muaj ib tug thiaj yog poj niam xwb, los sis yog tsuas muaj tej poj niam ntawm lub teb chaws no txog (25.04%) xwb.
Cov kev sib tu ncua no thiaj ua rau Qatar muaj pej xeem coob tuaj ntxiv rau ntau xyoo tsis ntev los nontawm 615,000 tus rau xyoo 2001 los ua 3,000,000 tus tam sim no lawm.
Thiab tos ho muaj tej pej xeem uas muaj coob tuaj ntxiv no los twb vim yog tej txiv neej hluas neeg tsiv teb tsaws chaw uas tau mus nyob rau teb chaws Qatar kom muaj cib fim nrhiav tau hauj lwm ua. Tsuas muaj tej pej xeem ntawm lub teb chaws no txog li 15% thiaj yog cov neeg Qatari xwb.
Source: SBS
4. Tsis txhob sib nwj thiab tsis txog tsa koj tus ntiv tes nruab nrab!
Txawm tias tej neeg Qatari yeej yog ib co neeg nyiam tos qhua thiab yeej coj tej cwj pwm tos txais lwm tus, los kuj muaj ib cov cai los txwv txiav tias xav kom zej tsoom coj cwj pwm li cas thiab.
Vim lub teb chaws no yog haiv neeg muslim uas coj kev cai qub, ces thiaj tsis tshua pub tej neeg coj tej cwj pwm qhia txog txoj kev sib hlub ntawm zej tsoom tej chaw li tuav tes thiab sib nwj.
Tsoom fwv lub vas sab yeej ceeb toom tias ''Qatari tej cai thiab tej kab lis kev cai yeej txawv tej siv ntawm teb chaws Australia. Thiab yeej muaj cov kev rau txim rau tej neeg los yog muab lawv ntaus muab nplawm thiab."
Source: SBS
Cov kev hasi lus phem thiab siv ib yam cim dab tsi tsis tsim nyog ua li tsa ntiv tes nruab nrab ces yeej yuav raug rau txim. Cov kev yees duab ntawm tej chaw tsis tsim nyog yees hais tsi ntsees txog cov kev yees tej poj niam duab kuj yuav ua rau yus raug teeb meem thiab.
Tej kev hnav ris tsho los yeej txawm Australia tej thiab, yeej xav kom tej neeg ncig teb chaws ''tsim nyog hnav tsho vov lawv twj xwb pwg, tej pob hauv caug thaum mus rau ntawm zej tsoom tej chaw li tej chaw khaws qub puav pheej teej tug los yog tsoom fwv tej chaw ua hauj lwm."
Txawm li cas los tej zaum tej neeg pej kum haiv uas mus saib ntiaj teb cov kev sib tw kuj yuav tsis raug txim dab tsi rau tej kev ua txhaum me me dab tsi thiab raws li SBS News tau pom nom tswv ib co ntaub ntawv.
Lub hnoob nyoog muaj cai haus cawv ces yog 21 xyoos, thiab cov kev haus dej haus cawv thiab qaug cawv ntawm zej tsoom tej chaw los yog tej chaw uas txawv tej npaj rau sawv daws siv ntawd yog ib cov kev ua txhaum cai.
Cov kev nqa dej caw nrog yus mus rau lub teb chaws no kuj yog ib cov kev ua txhaum cai, tib yam li cov kev coj duab liab qab, tej khoom noj uas siv nqaij npuas ua, riam phom thiab tej ntawv teev txog kev ntseeg lwm yam, tsuas yog tias ntshe ho cuam tshuam nrog kev ntseeg Islam xwb.
Qatar los kuj muaj cai nruj heev los tswj cov kev sib deev thiab kev nkauj nraug kev plees kev yig thiab yuav rau txim cov tej neeg sib deev uas tsis tau sib yuav ua txij nkawm los yog cov neeg same sex uas ua plees ua yig ntawd thiab.
Yog li ntawd thiaj yuav rau txim rau tej poj niam uas nyiam poj niam, thiab tej txiv neej uas nyiam txiv neej uas muaj kev ua plees ua yig sib deev.
Txawm li cas los FIFA thiab Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy yeej tau qhia meej tias ''yeej zoo siab tos txais sawv daws'' thiab yuav tsis faib cai tej neeg LGBTQI+ dab tsi rau lub caij uas tseem muaj cov kev sib tw ntiaj teb cov kev ncaws pob no.
5. Yeej tsis muaj 'cov kev txav ntawm tej nroog mus nyob tej zos yaj sab/zos toj siab'
Tus kab mob uas kis thoob ntuj no tau ua rau pom muaj tej neeg tau hloov lawv cov kev nyob ntawm tej nroog mus nyob rau tej zos yaj sab ntawm teb chaws Australia lawm.
Tab sis yeej tsis muaj peev xwm ua tau li no ntawm teb chaws Qatar, thiab sawv daws yuav tau nyob hauv nroog xwb.
Lub teb chaws hav suab puam no los yeej tsis muaj av zoo ua liaj ua teb li thiab, yeej tsis muaj hav zoov, thiab tag nrho tej pej xeem los yeej nyob hauv tej nroog xwb, feem coob mas nyob hauv lub tuam ceeb Doha (uas tej pej xeem ntawm haiv neeg no nyob coob tshaj 90%).
Uas yog piv rau Australia ces tsuas muaj tej neeg nyob hauv nroog txog 86%, los yog piv rau teb chaws America ces tsuas muaj nws tej pej xeem nyob hauv tej nroog txog 82% xwb.
Source: SBS
Qatar ces yeej yog lub teb chaws hais tau tias tiaj ntau xwb, qhov chaw siab tshaj plaws uas siab nrug ntawm hiav txwv ces tsuas siab txog 103 metres xwb. Tab sis nws kuj tsis yog lub teb chaws uas qes kawg nkaus hauv ntiaj teb thiab, teb chaws Maldives tseem yog lub teb chaws uas tiaj tshaj plaws hauv ntiaj teb no thiab.
6. Doha kuj yog ib lub nroog ntawm cov nroog uas tau txais kev nyab xeeb tshaj plaws hauv ntiaj teb thiab
Qatar lub tuam ceeb Doha kuj raug teev zum tias yog ib lub teb chaws tau txais kev nyab xeeb tshaj plaws hauv ntiaj teb yog tham txog cov kev ua txhaum cai lawm.
Raws li tej xov xwm Numbeo’s 2022 uas teev txog cov kev ua txhaum cai hauv tej nroog, ces tau muaj cov kev tshuaj ntsuam nrog tej neeg ncig teb chaws thiab teev rau nws lub vas sab ces Doha yog lub nroog zum ob hauv ntiaj teb uas tau txais kev nyab xeeb tshaj plaws txuas ntawm nroog Abu Dahbi ntawm teb chaws United Arab Emirates (UAE) thiab ua ntej teb chaws Spain lub nroog San Sebastian.
Smarttraveller hais tias ''Qatar muaj cov kab theem ua txhaum cai tsawg. Muaj neeg tub sab, nyiag lwm tus tej hnab, los yog tej hnab nyiaj tsawg. Tab sis xav koj ceev faj rau koj tej khoom thaum mus rau tej chaw uas muaj neeg coob heev ntawd thiab."
Source: SBS
Canberra yog Australia lub nroog uas tau cov zum zoo tshaj plaws ua zum 31 txuas ntxiv ntawm cov nroog li Tampere, Finland, tab sis kuj tau zum zoo dua Tallinn thiab Estonia.
7. Qatar tsis yog ib lub teb chaws ''muaj kev ywj pheej''
Raws li tsab ntawv cej luam ,
Qatar tsis yog “lub teb chaws tau txais kev ywj pheej”, vim nws tsuas tau cov zauv “freedom score” txog 25/100 rau xyoo 2022xwb - uas yog tib cov zauv zum li nws tau rau xyoo 2021 xwb. Qatar los kuj tsuas tau cov zauv zum teev txog txoj cai laj fai kum xeeb txog 7/40 thiab tau zauv zum 18/60 rau zejtsoom txoj kev ywj pheej xwb.
Lub koom haum Freedom House ces yog ib lub koom haum tsis nce rau nom tswv uas tau nyiaj pab cuam ntawm tsoom fwv America thiab raug teeb tsa rau xyoo 1941. Nws yog tus teev cov zum txog tej neeg txoj kev muaj cai koom kam teb kam chaw thiab pej xeem cov kev ywj pheej ntawm 210 lub teb chaws rau hauv nws tsab ntawv cej luam ib xyoos sau ib zaug hu ua Freedom in the World report.
Qatar tau ras los ua ib lub teb chaws ywj pheej rau xyoo 1971, thiab txij ntawd los ces yeej muaj tej huab tais tswj hwm ntawm tsev neeg House of Al Thani. Tab sis ua ntej ntawd ces Qatar yeej yog ib lub teb chaws tau txais kev pov puag ntawm teb chaws Aaskiv txij xyoo 1916 los lawm.
Thiaj muaj huab tais uas yog tus coj lub teb chaws no thiab yog tus hau rog thiab yog tus tsim tej txhooj cai tswj haiv siv.
"Qatar tej huab tais uas txiv tso rau tub tub tso rau xeev ntxwv yeej muaj lub hwj chim tswj him thiab hwj chim cai lij choj. Yeej tsis pub muaj ntau pab nom, thiab tsuas muaj cov kev xaiv tsa los xaiv ib tug neeg sab laj tawm tswv yim rau tus nom nroog xwb,'' raws li Freedom House tau qhia rau nws tsab ntawv cej luam xyoo 2022.
Source: SBS
“Txawm tias pej xeem Qatar yog ib cov neeg nplua nuj tshaj plaws hauv ntiaj teb, los tej pej xeem feem coob ntawm nws lub teb chaws yeej tsis yog cov pej xeem ntawm lub teb chaws no thiab lawv tsis yog cov neeg muaj cai rau tej laj fai kum xeeb, tau txais kev ywj pheej tsawg thiab yeej tsis tshua muaj cib fim ua lagluam pes tsawg."
Australia yeej tau - uas yeej tseem poob 2 theem uas tau 97/100 rau lub xyoo dhau los rau cov kev ''tau txais kev ywj pheej''. Thiab Australia yeej tau cov zauv 39/40 txog cov kev muaj cai koom tej laj fai kum xeeb, thiab tau cov zauv 56/60 rau zej tsoom cov kev tau txais kev ywj pheej.
Tsuas muaj cov teb chaws li Finland, Norway, thiab Sweden thiaj yog cov teb chaws tau cov zauv zum no txog 100/100, thiab teb chaws New Zealand thiaj tau 99/100 xwb.
Ntau cov teb chaws li Malaysia thiab Singapore ces yeej rau teev tias yog cov teb chaws ''tsis muaj ntau pab nom'', thiab tsuas tau cov zauv rau cov kev koom tej laj fai kum xeeb txog 50/100 thiab 47/100 sib law liag xwb.
Syria yog lub teb chaws tuaj tom twv, thiab raug teev tias ''tsis tau txais kev ywj pheej'' hlo li vim tsuas tau cov zauv zum 1/100, hos North Korea ces kuj tau cov zauv zum no txog 3/100 thiab.
8. Qatar yog ib lub teb chaws uas muaj ntiaj teb ib lub chaw nthuav xov xwm loj tshaj plaws
Al Jazeera Media Network yog lub chaw nthuav xov xwm uas muaj tej cuab yig siv ntau tshaj 270 million yim ntawm cov teb chaws tshaj 140 lub thiab lub chaw nthuav xov xwm no nyob ntawm teb chaws Qatar.
Tau teeb tsa lub koom haum no rau xyoo 1996, ces tom qab ntawd mam li tsim cov kev tshaj xov xwm Al Jazeera Arabic ces xyoo 2006 mam li tsim cov kev nthuav xov xwm Al Jazeera English.
Txawm li cas los ''kuj tseem nyuaj heev rau tej neeg nthuav xov xwm tshaj tej xov xwm txog tej laj fai kum xeeb ntawm lub teb chaws Qatar no thiab,'' raws li (RSF) tau qhia.
Al Jazeera yeej qhia tias nws ''yog ib lub chaw nthuav xov xwm ywj pheej uas tau nyhiaj pab cuam ntawm tsoom fwv Qatar."
Source: SBS
"Ib cov kev nthuav xov xwm twg ntawm Al Jazeera Media Network yeej siv tib cai cai tswj, siv tib co cai coj taug ua zoo los txhawb nqa thiab ua kom lwm tus kub siab los yog ua tej yam uas yuav twv nrog lwm tus los yog tshaj tej xov xwm ua txawv thiab ua lub suab sawv cev rau tej neeg tsis muaj peev xwm tawm tau suab ntawm ntau thaj chaw hauv ntiaj teb."
9. Muaj nyiaj ntau heev siv
Qatar yog ib lub teb chaws ntau lub hauv ntiaj teb uas nplua nuj tshaj plaws thiab yeej tau siv nyiaj ntau heev tshaj li $330 billion coj los npaj ntiaj teb cov kev sib tw World Cup.
Raws li World Bank hais ces, txuas ntxiv ntawm Luxembourg, Singapore thiab Ireland, thiab muaj cov $93,521 (. Raws li World Bank hais ces "Tej nyiaj dollar txawv teb chaws ntawm lub teb chaws no muaj peev xwm yuav tau cov goods thiab sevices li tej neeg yuav ntawm teb chaws America."
Teb chaws Qatar muaj txiaj nplua nuj los twb vim yog nws muaj tej peev txheej roj uas txheeb tau rau xyoo 1939 thiab tom qab ntawd 30 xyoo ntxiv los kuj txheeb tau tias muaj gas thiab.
Xyoo 2020 ces Qatar , thiab yog lub teb chaws xa tej roj dub khawb tau los uas tseem tsis tau lim ntau ua zum 16 hauv ntiaj teb no muag raws li lub koom haum Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC) qhia.
Source: SBS
Qatar los kuj khav tias nws muaj lub qhov roj ntev tshaj 12 kilometres uas yog ib lub qhov roj ntev tshaj plaws hauv ntiaj teb thiab.
10. Yuav siv tag nrho txhua txoj kev los txhawm rau ntiaj teb cov kev sib tw ncaws pob
Lub caij uas tseem sib tw ntiaj teb cov kev ncaws pob World Cup 2022 ces tsuas muaj ib cov koom txoos sib tw ncaws pob ntawm teb chaws Qatar nkaus xwb.
Thiab yuav muab tag nrho txhua txoj kev mus rau ntawm tej chaw si tw, tej teej kawm kaw, kom tej neeg ua hauj lwm ntawm tsev, thiab tsis pub tej neeg ntiag tug siv lawv tej tsheb ntawm tej kev li.
Ces nom tswv mam npaj cov public transport coj los siv thiab tej neeg uas muaj cov card ntawd tau siv dawb xwb.
Source: SBS
Kuj tau muaj kev kwv yees tias yuav muaj neeg txog li 1.2 million tus mus saib teb chaws Qatar cov kev ua tswv cuab tswj ntiaj teb cov kev sib tw ncaws pob FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 no.
Koj muaj peev xwm saib tau cov kev sib tw FIFA World Cup 2022™ , thiab saib tau cov uas twb sib tw dhau los, los yog cov kev sib tw luv luv thiab cov kev sib tw tseem ceeb thiab.
