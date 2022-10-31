Qatar's first openly gay man has a message for football fans ahead of the FIFA World Cup

Born into a traditional Arabic-speaking household in Qatar, Nas Mohamed felt he was destined to be set up in an arranged marriage to a woman.





During his adolescence, Nas realised that was not a life he would be capable of living, but with no access to "any LGBT visibility" in Qatar coupled with the threat of persecution, he felt forced to keep his sexuality hidden.





Earlier this year, Nas made international headlines as "the first openly gay Qatari", and he's using his platform to advocate for LGBTIQ+ rights ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Doha .



Advertisement

Same-sex sexual activity is a criminal offence in Qatar and is punishable with a jail sentence of up to seven years. Punishments are usually harsher for local Qataris than for foreign workers and visitors.





According to LGBT rights advocacy organisation Human Dignity Trust, Qatar also operates an interpretation of Sharia law "in which it is technically possible for men who engage in same-sex intimacy to be sentenced to death".





"There is some limited evidence of the law being enforced in recent years, however reports are rare," Human Dignity Trust says.



Nas decided 11 years ago, at age 24, to travel to the United States and study a post-graduate medical degree.





He left Qatar knowing he would not be returning to his homeland.





Unsure how he was going to stay in the US, Nas applied for political asylum on the grounds he would face persecution back home in Qatar. In 2017, the US government accepted his claims and granted asylum.



I left with the intention of not going back. Nas Mohamed

Earlier this year he decided to publicly come out as gay, leading to media outlets dubbing him “the first openly gay Qatari”, although at the time he didn’t realise that he was the first.





Nas said the 2022 FIFA World Cup being hosted in Qatar was the catalyst for publicly coming out, as it was “striking nobody was speaking out” about LGBTIQ+ rights in his homeland.





"I was trying to get attention without coming out,” he said, but he found little traction.



Nas Mohamed felt compelled to come out publicly ahead of the World Cup in Qatar. Credit: Instagram @dr._nass Nas explained that while he knows plenty of LGBTIQ+ people in Qatar, he was surprised to find out he was the first Qatari to come out as gay. The nation's hardline stance on same-sex relations contributes to the secrecy.





When Nas was still living in Qatar, he said undercover busts and catfishing by police were known practices to catch and punish members of the LGBTIQ+ community.



Read more Human rights champion Craig Foster on why he's still taking part in the Qatar World Cup

Nas' message for LGBTIQ+ people attending the World Cup

Nas warned LGBTIQ+ people visiting Doha for the World Cup to “be careful”.





While pride flags will be officially permitted in stadiums, they might not be widely welcomed, Nas said.





"I don't think public display of rainbow flags or rallies would be productive," he said.





Although visitors to the nation are generally less likely to be persecuted for same-sex sexual activity, Nas warned that fans who “don’t pass” as heterosexual may be singled out by locals.





Nas explained that some Qataris see LGBTIQ+ visibility as “an intentional assault on them”.



Nas Mohamed now lives in San Francisco in the United States as an openly gay man. Credit: Instagram @Dr._Nass FIFA and Qatari officials have assured visitors to the nation that they will be free from discrimination, but guests are expected to adhere to the cultural norms of Qatar.



Should FIFA and World Cup players be championing LGBTIQ+ rights in Qatar?

Nas believes that teams, players and FIFA should be advocating loudest for LGBTIQ+ rights during the World Cup in Qatar.





“They’re not going to be harmed,” he said, telling attendees they should focus on their own safety first.





“Big and unapologetic visibility is the responsibility of the teams, players and FIFA.”





In October, Australia's Socceroos expressed criticism of the Qatari government’s stance on LGBTIQ+ rights as well as conditions faced by migrant workers in a joint statement.





In a video shared on social media, 16 Socceroos players called on Qatar to decriminalise same-sex relationships .



"As players, we fully support the rights of the LGBTI+ people, but in Qatar people are not free to love the person they choose. Addressing these issues is not easy and we don't have all the answers," they said.





"This must include establishing a migrants' resource centre, effective remedy for those who have been denied their rights and the decriminalisation of all same-sex relationships.





"These are basic rights that should be afforded to all and will ensure continued progress in Qatar. This is how we can ensure a legacy that goes well beyond the final whistle of the 2022 FIFA World Cup."



READ MORE What is the human cost of the World Cup in Qatar?

The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy for the Qatar World Cup acknowledged the Socceroos' statement, saying it commended footballers "using their platforms to raise awareness for important matters" and adding that "no country is perfect".





Several European team captains have also announced their intention to wear rainbow captain armbands that feature the words “One Love” during the World Cup in support of LGBTIQ+ rights.



Captain of the German football team Jonas Hofmann shows the special captain's armband as a sign against discrimination and for diversity. Photo: Sebastian Gollnow/dpa Source: DPA / Sebastian Gollnow/DPA In June, Nas launched a petition asking FIFA to use its influence to stand up for LGBTIQ+ rights in Qatar.





In an open letter to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Nas wrote that while FIFA celebrates Qatar as a nation it should also celebrate LGBTIQ+ Qataris who currently "fear for their safety and freedom”.



“Human rights values don't belong to one continent, they're universal,” he said.





The petition is nearing its 80,000 signature goal with more than 70,000 people having already signed in support.





“Love is not a crime, not just this year, but always”, Nas said, urging organisations including FIFA to continue to advocate for LGBTIQ+ rights in Qatar after the World Cup moves on.



Why an Australian activist staged a protest in Qatar

Human Rights Watch (HRW) released a report in October outlining the treatment of LGBTIQ+ people in Qatar, with Nas contributing to the findings by connecting the organisation to people in Qatar.





The report contains the accounts of six LGBTIQ+ people who say they were arrested, attacked, and kept in solitary confinement because of their sexuality or gender.





Nas sees evidence-based reporting as essential for bringing awareness to the conditions faced by LGBTIQ+ people in Qatar, saying that similar reporting was not available when he sought asylum in the US.





“When I was defending my asylum case, not having evidence-based country conditions for LGBT people was an obstacle for me, because they questioned whether my claims of prosecutions were real or not,” he said.





The reporting by HRW prompted Australian activist Peter Tatchell to stage a protest in the streets of Doha last month, during which he held a sign that read “Qatar arrests, jails & subjects LGBTs to 'conversion'”.



In June, Mr Infantino expressed confidence in Qatar's promises of an inclusive World Cup.





“We've received the necessary guarantees, we are training all the officials, we are working hand in hand with the government, with the police authorities, everyone will be welcome,” the FIFA boss said.





In October, he highlighted FIFA's role in promoting human rights and equality – describing the World Cup as “a tournament of peace and unity”. FIFA Qatar 2022 chief operating officer Colin Smith said the world football governing body saw "the power and strength of the World Cup as a catalyst for change in the region".



FIFA President Gianni Infantino (centre) with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani during 2018 FIFA World Cup in Moscow. Credit: Alexei Nikolsky/AP When asked about the rights of visitors from the LGBTIQ+ community earlier this year, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said: “We welcome everybody, but we also expect and want people to respect our culture”.





The organising committee for the Qatar World Cup spoke with SBS News earlier in the year and said that LGBTIQ+ fans would not face any discrimination during the tournament.





But Nas is concerned the public relations by FIFA and the Qatari government minimise the "real life consequences" faced by LGBTIQ+ people in Qatar.



READ MORE We asked if gay fans will be safe at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. This is what the hosts said

Despite this, he hopes that increased visibility brought by the World Cup could be a step towards overcoming the oppression of LGBTIQ+ Qataris.





“By the end of the year, we will be visible. I think that's a really positive change,” he said.





SBS News put Nas' concerns about LGBTIQ+ rights to FIFA and the Qatari government.





FIFA responded with a statement outlining its policy to uphold human rights internationally, saying that “FIFA’s position on inclusivity and the protection of human rights is unequivocal”.



FIFA launch its LGBTQIA0 network with the raising of the pride flag at its Zurich headquarters. Credit: FIFA “FIFA is confident that all necessary measures will be in place for LGBTIQ+ fans and allies to enjoy the tournament in a welcoming and safe environment, just as for everyone else.” the statement said.





In a statement to SBS News, a Qatari official said that "everyone is welcome in Qatar", adding that "a sensitive approach to security will be adopted" during the World Cup to ensure the safety of all fans.



