Dej nce siab tshaj tej tau teev tseg thiaj tej zaum dej yuav nyab keeb cag neeg tej tsev yeeb ntawm SA

Muaj dej nce siab tshaj tej tau teev tseg thiab tau nyab ntau cheeb tsam ntawm New South Walses (NSW) txuas ntxiv, ces thiaj tau muaj cov kev ceeb toom 'lig dhau heev lawm uas yuav tsiv tawm' coj los siv rau ntau thaj chaw ntawm xeev Victoria, thiab tej xwm txheej dej nyab ntawm tus dej Murray River ntawm South Australia (SA) kuj yuav ua rau muaj teeb meem rau Australia tej keeb cag neeg tej tsev yeeb.
Nyob ntawm lub zos Eugowra ces tseem nrhiav Les Vugec uas muaj hnoob nyoog 85 xyoos txuas ntxiv.
Hnub zwj Feej (Wednesday) ntawd ces tub ceev xwm kuj nrhiav tau ib tug qauv uas lawv ntseeg tias tej zaum yog Dianne Simith muaj hnoob nyoog 60 xyoo uas tau nploj mus lawm. Tub ceev xwm tseem tsis tau qhia meej tseeb tias seb tus qauv ntawd yog leej twg tiag.
Muaj neeg phom Smith ua zaum kawg rau hnub zwj Hli (Monday) rau sij hawm cheeb tsam li ntawm 9:30 sawv ntxov xwb.
NSW State Emergency Service (SES) los kum tau ntshuam 284 lub tsev ntawm ib lub zos me raug dej nyab seb ho raug kev puas tsuaj li cas. Thiab kuj pom tau tias muaj tej vaj tse no txog li ntawm 80 feem puas raug teev tias ''tau puas'' thiab yeej pom tias tau muaj tej tsev no ntau lub ces yeej tsis tau txais kev nyab xeeb mus nyob ntxiv lawm.
NSW SES yeej tseem yuav pab tej xwm txheej no ntau limtiam txuas ntxiv ntawm lub zos Eugowra.
Joshua Clark uas yog tus neeg tswj tej xwm txheej no ntawm NSW SES hais tias "Tam sim no ces peb tau rhais ntawm cov kev pab cawm tej neeg los pab tej tu zejzog thiab ntxuav qee cov tsev uas tau txais kev nyab xeeb mus rau lawm...Tab sis ntshe tseem yuav ntev mas tej neeg thiaj li yuav pib ua tau lub neej li qub dua.''
Tib lub caij no los kuj tseem tau muaj cov kev nqua hu kom tej neeg ntawm lub zos Forbes tsiv tawm mus rau lwm qhov vim tus dej Lachlan puv heev zoo tib yam li cov theem dej nce siab heev rau lub caij 6 hli ntuj xyoo 1952 uas muaj dej nyab ntawd thiab.
Thiab twb muaj cov theem dej nyab ntawm cov zos Cottons Weir, Condobolin, Euabalong siab tshaj tej ua tau teev tseg rau lub caij xyoo 1952 lawm thiab.
Lub caij uas tseem muaj dej nyab loj ntawm cov zos Warren, Mulgawarrina, Gongolgon txuas ntxiv ntawd ces tseem nyuav muaj cov theem dej nce siab tuaj ntxiv rau yav lig hnub zwj Kuab (Friday) ntawm lub zos Mudall thiab.
Kuj tau muaj 18 tus neeg ntawm lub koom haum Singapore Civil Defence Force tau ya dav hlau tuaj tsaws ntawm tshav dav hlau Sydney hnub no thiab yuav mus pab tej xwm txheej dej nyab no ntawm NSW.
Ntawm Victoria ces yeej tseem muaj ib cov kev ceeb toom 'too late to leave -Lig dhau heev lawm uas yuav tsiv tawm' siv ntawm lub zos Iraak nag hmo. Tej neeg uas tsis tsiv mus rau lwm qhov chaw raug ceeb toom kom kav tsij mus nyob ntawm qhov chaw siab tshaj plaws ntawm lawv tej vaj tse li qhov lawv muaj pev xwm ua tau.
Thiab yeej muaj ntau cheeb tsam ntawm Riverine ces yeej tseem yuav tau ceev faj rau lub caij muaj cov theem dej nce siab tuaj thiab tej zaum kuj yuav ua rau muaj tau teeb meem los ntawm tej xwm txheej dej nyab no thiab.
Ntawm SA ces lub koom haum Mannum Aboriginal Community Association tus coj Ivy Campbell kuj tau siv Facebook los ceeb toom xwm txheej dej nyab rau nws tej zej zog uas nyob raws tus dej Murray River uas tej zaum kuj yuav ua rau muaj dej nyab Australia tej keeb cag neeg tej tsev yeeb los yog tej chaw uas tej keeb cag neeg raug tua coob heev ntawd los kuj tau thiab.
Nws hais tias "Tej neeg uas nyiam nuv ntses, uas yog tias lawv tas sim neej lawm ces yuav coj los mus nyob rau thaj chaw ntawd, ces peb thiaj li muaj qho tus neeg coj mus tso ze raws tej ntug dej thiab."
Tej nom tswv los kuj tseem txhawj tias tseem muaj dej nyab txog li ntawm 200 gigalitres ib hnub twg ntws rau yav qab deg rau thaum ntxov lub kaum ob hlis ntuj no thiab.
Soj qab taug tau xov xwm tshiab txog cov kev kwv yees huab cua ntawm lub chaw ntsuam thiab kwv yees huab cua:
Taug tej xov xwm tshiab txog tej xwm txheej dej nyab ua tau muaj kev pauv hloov tshiab tau ntawm:
Yog tias koj poob rau cov xwm txheej muaj kev phom sij rau koj txoj sia ces kom hu rau tus xov tooj Triple Zero (000). Thiab hu rau cov koom haum li NSW SES tus xov tooj 132 500 thiab Victoria Emergency Services tus xov tooj 1800 226 226 los yog SA SES tus xov tooj 132 500 tau yog tias nag xob nag cua, cua hlob, ntoo vau los yog ceg khaub ntoo tsim teeb meem rau koj lub tsev puas los yog yuav ua rau ib tug twg tsis tau txais kev nyab xeeb.
Yog koj xav tau tej xov xwm no ua lwm hom lus ces hu rau lub koom haum Translating and Interpreting Service (TIS) tus xov tooj 131 450 (freecall) thiab hais kom lawv hu rau lub koom haum VicEmergency Hotline nrog koj tham.
Yog tias koj ho tsis lag ntseg, los yog tsis tshua hnov lus, los yog hais lus tsis meej/hais tsis tau lus ces kom hu rau lub koom haum National Relay Service raws tus xov tooj 1800 555 677 thiab hais kom lawv hu rau lub koom haum VicEmergency Hotline nrog koj tham.