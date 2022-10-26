Ntshe tseem yuav muaj ntuj los nag mus ntxiv txog lub caij holiday

Highlights Thaum xaus rau lub hli tom ntej no ces tej huab cua ntawm Indian Ocean yuav tsis txias ntxiv lawm.

Victoria lub koom haum VICSES muaj ib cov kev ceeb toom tias tsam muaj dej nyab loj ntawm lub zos Jarrahmond thiab lub zos Orbost

Lub chaw ntsuam thiab kwv yees huab cua (Bureau of Meteorology -BoM) cov kev cej luam tshiab qhia tias tej zaum yuav muaj tej xwm txheej La Niña mus txog ntua rau thaum ntxov xyoo 2023, hos cov huab cua txias ntawm hiav txwv Indian Ocean yuav xaus rau lub hli tom ntej no lawm.





Ob co xwm txheej huab cua no tau ua rau muaj ntuj los nag ntau tshaj li tej ib txwm los tus zauv nrab rau ntawm Australia tej ntug hiav txwv sab hnub tuaj rau lub sij hawm ntau hlis dhau los no.





Lub chaw ntsuam huab cua no kwv yees tias ntshe tseem yuav muaj ntuj los nag rau sab qaum teb ntawm Australia, sab hnub tuaj qab teb ntawm xeev Queensland thiab sab qaum teb ntawm xeev NSW tsis txawm yuav xaus cov xwm txheej huab cua La Nina los tsis xaus li.





Txawm li cas los lub chaw ntsuam huab cua no kwv yees tias yuav tsis muaj tej huab cua txias ntawm sab hnub poob ntawm hiav txwv Indian Ocean rau thaum xaus lub caij nplooj hlav (los yog lub 11 hlis ntuj no lawm.)





IOD - Indian Ocean Dipole ces yog qhia txog qov sib txawv ntawm cov kev kub kev sov ntawm cov npoo hiav txwv rau ntawm thaj hiav txwv Indian Ocean sab hnub poob thiab hnub tuaj uas yog ib thawj chaw muaj huab cua sov ntawd.





Thiaj yeej ib txwm muaj tej xwm txheej huab cua no rau lub caij 5 hlis ntuj los yog lub 6 hli ntuj thiab muaj kev pauv hloov mus txog rau lub 8 hli ntuj thiab lub 10 hli ntuj ces mam li nqes rau thaum xaus rau lub caij nplooj hlav rau ntawm cov teb chaws sab qab ntiaj teb.



Lub koom haum Victoria State Emergency Service (VICSES) thiaj tau muaj ib co kev ceeb toom tias yuav muaj dej nyab loj ntawm lub zos Jarrahmond thiab Orbost txij thaum ntxov hnub Wednesday tav su dua no mus.





Lub koom haum no tau qhia tias tau muaj ntuj los nag hlob txij tav su dua hnub Monday ntawm qaum pas dej Snowy ces thiaj ua rau muaj dej nyab me ntsis thiab muaj dej nyab loaj raws tus dej Snowy thiab Bombala Rivers.





The Murray River at Echuca is currently at around 94.9 m AHD and is expected to maintain this level for some days. The current flood level is higher than the 1975 and 1993 floods.



Thiaj tau muaj ib cov kev ceeb toom tam sim no rau lub zos Bunbartha kom tej neeg tsiv tawm. VICSES tau hais tias tseem tsis tau txais kev nyab xeeb rau tej neeg rov qab mus rau lawv tej vaj tse thiab taw qhia kom tej neeg tsis txhob mus kwm los yog tsis txhob mus hla tej dej nyab.





Raws li lub koom haum no tau qhia ces "Tej dej nyab yog ib co dej muaj taug. Tsis txhob mus ua si los yog tsis txhob ua luam dej ntawm tej dej nyab no.''





Tsis tas li ntawd los tej neeg zos Shepparton kuj raug qhia kom yuav tsum saib thiab soj seb tsim nyog ua dab tsi rau lub caij uas tseem muaj dej nyab lub zos no hauj sim txuas ntxiv raws tus dej Goulbourn River.





Lub koom haum VICSES tau hais tias "Tej zaum yuav muaj dej nyab hauj sim ntawm Shepparton rau thaum hmo ntuj hnub Wednesday mus rau hnub Thursday ntawd thiab."



Hnub Wednesday los kuj muaj dej nyab hauj sim txuas ntxiv raws tus dej Broken Creek ntawm Walshs Bridge thiab.





Lub koom haum VICSES tau hais tias lub zos Nathalia yeej tseem yuav raug dej nyab hauj sim me ntsis txuas ntxiv rau ob peb hnub ntxiv no thiab tej zaum kuj yuav muaj dej nyab hauj sim rau thaum yav lig ntawm lub limtiam no.





Ces thiaj tau hais kom tej neeg ntawm lub zos Wharparilla tsiv mus rau cov chaw siab zog tsam ho muaj dej nyab loj, rau qov tau kwv yees tias dej yuav puv siab tuaj rau hnub Thursday los yog Friday no.





Kuj muaj dej nyab me ntsis raws tus dej Loddon River ntawm lub zos Appin South, Kerang, thiab Kialla West.



NSW lub koom haum SES (State of Emergency Services) tau hais tias tej neeg ntawm lub zos Moree muaj peev xwm rov qab mus tau rau lawv tej vaj tse tam sim no lawm. Thiab twg yeej tau pib tu tej xwm txheej dej nyab no thoob lub xeev lawm.





Dominic Perrottet uas yog NSW tus hau xeev thiaj tau yav dav hlau mus rau lub zos Deniliquin, uas yog ib lub zos cog qoob loo nyob sab qab teb ntawm cheeb tsam Riverina rau hnub Wednesday.





Nws tau hais tias cov kev puas tsuaj tau muaj rau cheeb tsam no ''mas yog tej yam txaus tu siab heev.''





Tej neeg uas nyob ntawm Bombala Caravan Park los kuj tau txais kev tso cai rov qab mus tau rau lawv tej vaj tse lawm tab tsis tseem yuav tau ceev faj.





Ces thiaj li tau muaj ib cov kev ceeb toom kom soj thiab saib seb tsim nyog yuav tau ua dab tsi rau tej neeg ntawm cov zos Dandaloo, Mudall, Nyngan, Mulgawarrina thiab Gongolgon.



Soj qab taug tau xov xwm tshiab txog cov kev kwv yees huab cua ntawm lub chaw ntsuam thiab kwv yees huab cua:



Taug tej xov xwm tshiab txog tej xwm txheej dej nyab ua tau muaj kev pauv hloov tshiab tau ntawm:



Yog tias koj paub rau cov xwm txheej muaj kev phom sij rau koj txoj sia ces kom hu rau tus xov tooj Triple Zero (000). Thiab hu rau cov koom haum li NSW SES tus xov tooj 132 500 thiab Victoria Emergency Services tus xov tooj 1800 226 226 tau yog tias nag xob nag cua, cua hlob, ntoo vau los yog ceg khaub ntoo tsim teeb meem rau koj lub tsev puas los yog yuav ua rau ib tug twg tsis tau txais kev nyab xeeb.





Yog koj xav tau tej xov xwm no ua lwm hom lus ces hu rau lub koom haum Translating and Interpreting Service (TIS) tus xov tooj 131 450 (freecall) thiab hais kom lawv hu rau lub koom haum VicEmergency Hotline nrog koj tham.



