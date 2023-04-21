Muaj 100,000 tus neeg koom coj Optus mus hais plaub cuam tshuam txog xov xwm paim quav

Ntsiab lus tseem ceeb: Tab tom muaj ib rooj plaub ntawm Australia lub tsev hais plaub federal court cuam tshuam nrog Optus cov xov xwm paim quav xyoo 2022.

Muaj tej customer dhau los thiab tej customer tam sim no yuav laug txog li 10 million tus tej xov xwm ntiag tug paim quav thiab muaj 10,000 cov xov xwm ntiag tug raug coj mus tso rau hauv dark web.

Rooj plaub no liam tias Optus tsis kub siab los pov puag nws tej customers thiab tsis ua nws lub luag hauj lwm los pab kom nws tej customers tau txais kev nyab xeeb thiab tau txais kev noj qab nyob zoo.

Tseem muaj ib rooj plaub npaj yuav coj mus hais ntawm Australia lub tsev hais plaub Federal Court cuam tshuam txog Optus tej customers tej xov xwm ntiag tug paim quav uas ua rau muaj nws tej customers yuav laug txog li 10 million tus ztej xov xwm ntiag tug raug neeg phem nyiag tau.





Lub tuam txhab hais plaub Slater and Gordon thiaj yog tus mus hais rooj plaub no sawv cev rau 100,000 tus customers tam sim no los yog tej customers dhau los, uas muaj ob tug neeg tseem ceeb ntaus thawj hlo - li ib tug lees kais thiab ib tug neeg ua hauj lwm rau tsoom fwv.





Rooj plaub no liam tias Optus tsis muaj peev xwm pov puag nws tej customers tam sim no los yog tej customers dhau los tej xov xwm ntiag tug, thiab tsis ua tib zoo xyuas kom npaj tau tej txheej txheem tsim nyog los pov puag tej customers no.





Rooj plaub no kuj liam tias lub tuam txhab no tsis ua raws li tej lus cog tseg nrog nws tej customers thiab tsis kub siab lis nws lub luag hauj lwm los xyuas kom tej customer tau txais kev nyab xeeb thiab tau txais kev noj qab nyob zoo, thiab tau ua txhaum tsab cai Australian Privacy Principle and Australian Consumer Law.



Hnub tim 22 lub 9 hli ntuj xyoo 2022 ces Optus tau qhia tias nws tej systems raug teeb meem cyberattack, thiab nws tej customers tej xov xwm li: xov tooj, tau ntaub ntawv cim thawj (identity documents), medicare numbers, ntawv tsav tsheb (driver's licence) raug cybercriminals nyiag tau tag lawm.





Thiab tom qab tuaj ces kuj paub tias muaj tej customers ze txog li ntawm 10,000 tus tej xov xwm ntiag tug kuj raug coj mus tso rau hauv dark web thiab.





Optus thiaj tau los thov txim tom qab tau muaj tej teeb meem no, tab sis kuj raug tej customers, tsoom fwv, tej koom haum pab cuam tej customers thiab tej kws cyber security tib.





Ces lub 10 hli ntuj tsaib no, tsoom fwv thiaj tau qhia txog tsab cai tshiab siv coj los tswj tej telcos coj los tswj tej xwm txheej cyber attack no.



Muaj ib tug kis ntawm Optus tau qhia rau SBS News tias lub tuam txhab no yeej paub txog rooj plaub no lawm.





Tus kis no tau hais tias "Slater & Gordon yeej tau qhia rau Optus tias nws tau xa tsab ntawv hais plaub rau Federal Court cuam tshuam txog tej criminal cyber-attack tsim teeb meem rau Optus rau lub 9 hlis ntuj tsaib no lawm."





"Thiab li yeej tau xub hais ua ntej lawm tias, Optus yeej yuav los tawm tsam nrog ib cov kev hais plaub twg."





Yog li ntawd rooj plaub no thiaj yuav cuam tshuam nrog Optus ntau cov tuam txhab li Singtel Optus, Optus Mobile, Optus Internet, Optus Networks, Optus ADSL thiab Optus Satellite.





Slater and Gordon tau hais tias tej nqe hais plaub ces "tus neeg peb (3) muaj koob nto npe yeej ua tus them," thiab tej neeg uas mus koom hais plaub no yuav tsis tiv ib yam nqe hais plaub dab tsi li.





Ntawm tej neeg coob leej ntau tus uas tau teev zwm npe mus hais rooj plaub no ces kuj muaj ib tug tub ceev xwm so tsis ua hauj lwm lawm chaw nyob los tej zaum kuj raug coj mus qhia rau tej neeg uas raug nws txhom paub, thiab ib tug neeg raug teeb meem kub ntxhov hauv lub cuab yig uas tau siv nyiaj sab laj daws tej teeb meem tswj kev ruaj ntseg ntau yam rau nws tej me nyuam ib ncig ntawm nws lub tsev thiab.





Tej neeg uas raug lwm tus nyiag khoom, raug lwm tus soj taug lw thiab raug lwm tus hu xov tooj ntxias dag los kuj teev npe koom hais rooj plaub no thiab vim lawv txhawj xeeb txog lawv lub neej pem suab.





Ib tug neeg tseem ceeb ua koom hais rooj plaub no uas tsis xav kom lwm tus paub tias nws yog leej twg hais tias "Cov kev tseem tsis tau paub tias xyov yuav muaj dab tsi tshwm sim ntxiv vim lwm tus nyiag tau kuv tej xov xwm ntiag tug lawm los yog yog cov neeg twg nyiag tau kuv tej xov xwm lawm yeej tseem yog tej yam ua rau kuv txhawj xeeb heev thiab."



