Optus data breach: What are the new laws for telcos after a cyber attack?

The federal government has announced new regulations for telecommunications agencies following a massive Optus data breach , which resulted in millions of customers' personal information being accessed.





Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said on Thursday the reforms aim to protect customers and enable better detection of fraud.





Ms Rowland said under the new regulations, information from affected companies could be shared with financial institutions when required to prevent or respond to cyber security incidents, and must then be destroyed.





"What we are going to do is amend the telecommunications regulations to do two things - this is going to enable Optus and other telcos to better coordinate with financial institutions to detect and mitigate the risks of malicious activity, including ID theft and scams," she said.





"And the second is to allow Optus to share limited information about customers with government agencies like Services Australia to assist in preventing fraud.



"Financial services entities who will be eligible to receive the data must be APRA [Australian Prudential Regulation Authority, which regulates the financial services industry] regulated, financial institutions.





"Information can only be used for the sole purposes of preventing or responding to cyber security incidents, fraud, scam activity or identity theft.





"The approved recipients must satisfy very robust information security requirement and protocols for the transfer and storage of data.



