VICSES: Xyuas kom paub txog tej xwm txheej dej nyab yog koj npaj mus ncig rau lub caij so ntev no

Andrew Crisp uas yog Victoria tus coj uas tswj lub koom haum Emergency Management Commission xav tias ntshe yuav muaj ntau pua los yog ntau txheeb tus neeg yuav mus xyuas Melbourne Cup thiab lwm cov chaw ntawm lub xeev no rau lub caij so ob hnub so uas yuav so ntev no.





Mr Crip thiaj tau hais tias "peb xav kom tej neeg kub siab txog tej xov xwm tshiab ntawm cheeb tsam uas lawv yuav mus ntawd, kom thiaj muaj kev lom zem zoo tshaj plaws thaum mus rau ib qho qhov twg. Thiab xav kom nej download lub VicEmergency app siv."





Nom tswv los kuj xav tias ntshe yuav muaj neeg coob heev thov so hnub Monday kom lawv thiaj tau so ntau ntev thiab.



Mr Crisp tau taw qhia rau tej neeg ntoj ncig kom txheeb seb tej kev, tej park los yog puas muab tej chaw uas yuav mus ncig ntawd kaw, hais tsi ntsees rau tej chaw raug dej nyab sab hnub tuaj qaum teb, sab hnub poob thiab ntawm Gippsland ntawd.





"Tsis txhob mus ncig tej chaw tej chaw raug dej nyab.''





Mr Crisp tau hais tias tseem siv 50 cov kev ceeb toom ntawm lub xeev no.





David Clayton uas yog tus neeg ua hauj lwm pab tus hau tub ceev xwm Victoria thiaj tau hais kom tej neeg ntoj ncig mus txheeb lub VicTraffic app kom thiaj li paub tias yuav siv kev tsheb li cas.



Lub chaw ntsuam thiab kwv yees huab cua (Bureau of Meteorology -BoM) tau hais tias tseem muaj dej nyab txuas ntxiv ntawm lub zos Orbost, uas yog xeev Victoria ib lub zos nyob ntawm tus dej Snowy River sab hnub tuaj ntawm Gippsland. Tab sis kuj tau muaj huam loj tuaj puv rau qhov txhia chaw raws tus dej Snowy thiab tus dej Bombala lawm.





Nws tau hais tias tseem muaj dej nyab hauj sim raws tus dej Loddon River ntawm lub zos Downstream Loddon Weir, Appin South thiab Kerang.



Tim Wiebusch uas yog Chief Operations Officer ntawm lub koom haum VICSES hais tias yeej tau muaj cov kev ceeb toom tias - lig dhau heev lawm rau tej neeg tawm rau lwm qhov siv rau ntawm lub zos Kerang.





Nws xav tias ntshe lub zos Kerang yuav raug cais rau thaum lig rau thaum tsaus ntuj hnub tim 27 lub 10 hli ntuj vim dej tseem nyab.





Lub chaw ntsuam thiab kwv yees huab cau tau hais tias tias dej yuav hauj sim me ntsis ntawm bureau Campaspe Weir thiab Rochester, thiab tus dej Campaspe River ntawm Echuca siab tuaj txog 94.86 m AHD rau hmo Wednesday.



The Murray River is expected to exceed the minor flood level (4.5 m) at Swan Hill on Saturday and the major flood level (4.7m) in the second week of November.





The bureau warned of possible moderate flooding at Shepparton early Friday.



Ntawm NSW, ces lub chaw ntsuam thiab kwv yees huab cua tau hais tias tej zaum yuav muaj dej nyab loj tau ntawm Mudall, uas yog ib lub zos nyob hauv plawv ntawm sab hnub pob ntawm lub zos Bogan Shire council, txij hnub Saturday.





Nws kuj tau hais ntxiv tias yuav muaj dej nyab loj txuas ntxiv ntawm Mulgawarrina thiab Gongologon, thiab nyab hauj sim ntawm Nyngan thiab Dandaloo.





Lub chaw ntsuam huab cua tau hais tias "Tom qab tau muaj ntuj los nag rau yav lig limtiam dhau los, ces tus dej Bogan River ntawm lub zos Dandaloo tab tom puv puv thiab ua rau muaj dej nyab hauj sim me ntsis tam sim no.''





"Ntawm tus qab deg zos Dandaloo, ces tsuas muaj dej nyab hauj sim ntawm lub zos Mudall thiab Nyngan xwb. Hos yog tham txog dej nyab ntawm hauv dej ces dej puv heev ntawm lub zos Mudall, thiab tej zaum yuav ua rau nce siab tuaj ua rau muaj dej nyab laj tuaj rau hnub Saturday los tau.''





Soj qab taug tau xov xwm tshiab txog cov kev kwv yees huab cua ntawm lub chaw ntsuam thiab kwv yees huab cua:



Taug tej xov xwm tshiab txog tej xwm txheej dej nyab ua tau muaj kev pauv hloov tshiab tau ntawm:



Yog tias koj paub rau cov xwm txheej muaj kev phom sij rau koj txoj sia ces kom hu rau tus xov tooj Triple Zero (000). Thiab hu rau cov koom haum li NSW SES tus xov tooj 132 500 thiab Victoria Emergency Services tus xov tooj 1800 226 226 tau yog tias nag xob nag cua, cua hlob, ntoo vau los yog ceg khaub ntoo tsim teeb meem rau koj lub tsev puas los yog yuav ua rau ib tug twg tsis tau txais kev nyab xeeb.





Yog koj xav tau tej xov xwm no ua lwm hom lus ces hu rau lub koom haum Translating and Interpreting Service (TIS) tus xov tooj 131 450 (freecall) thiab hais kom lawv hu rau lub koom haum VicEmergency Hotline nrog koj tham.



