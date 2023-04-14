Nyob rau hnub Anzac Day ces neeg Australia thoob teb chaws yeej ua kev zoo siab nco txog tej neeg Australia thiab New Zealand uas tau mus ua tub rog, mus sib ntaus sib tua thiab tau tas sim neej. Tab sis ntev zuj zus tuaj ces qhov tseem ceeb ntawm hnub no kuj muaj lub ntsiab tseem ceeb nthuav dav tuaj rau lwm tog uas tau koom cov kev sib ntaus sib tua lawm thiab.
Node yog zaj paj huam Ode of Remembrance ua ntawv Hmoob:
Lawv yuav tsis txawj laus, li peb txawj laus;
Txawm caij nyoog thiaj lub niaj lub xyoo dhau mus los lawv tej txiaj ntsim yeej tsis tsuag.
Tsis hais hnub poob los yog hnub tuaj thaum sawv ntxov
Peb yeej tseem nco ntsoov lawv.
Yog koj xav paub xov xwm kom ntxaws tshaj no ntxiv txog Australia tej kab lis kev cai los yog kev ntseeg txog hnub Anzac Day, ces koj muaj peev xwm txheeb tau ntawm
Tej leem tej npe tsim nuj teev ua ib kab ib kab ntawm lub koom haum Australian War Memorial. Credit: Fiona Silsby for AWM 2016.8.157.4
LISTEN TO
Hmong: The Ode of Remembrance
SBS Audio
14/04/202300:35