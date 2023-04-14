Hmong: The Ode of Remembrance

SBS Web Banner The Ode (LTR).jpg

An Australian Light Horseman collecting poppies in Palestine during the First World War. Credit: Australian War Memorial P0361.046

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Ode of Remembrance ces yog ib zaj paj huam uas yeej raug teev txog tas mus li rau lub caij ua koom txoos hnub Anzac Day coj los ua kev nco txog tej txiaj ntsim thiab roj ntsha pua rau lub caij tsov rog. SBS tau koom tes nrog lub koom haum Australian War Memorial los nthuav tawm zaj paj huam Ode of Remebrance ua 45 hom lus.

Nyob rau hnub Anzac Day ces neeg Australia thoob teb chaws yeej ua kev zoo siab nco txog tej neeg Australia thiab New Zealand uas tau mus ua tub rog, mus sib ntaus sib tua thiab tau tas sim neej. Tab sis ntev zuj zus tuaj ces qhov tseem ceeb ntawm hnub no kuj muaj lub ntsiab tseem ceeb nthuav dav tuaj rau lwm tog uas tau koom cov kev sib ntaus sib tua lawm thiab.

Node yog zaj paj huam Ode of Remembrance ua ntawv Hmoob:

Lawv yuav tsis txawj laus, li peb txawj laus;

Txawm caij nyoog thiaj lub niaj lub xyoo dhau mus los lawv tej txiaj ntsim yeej tsis tsuag.

Tsis hais hnub poob los yog hnub tuaj thaum sawv ntxov

Peb yeej tseem nco ntsoov lawv.
Roll of Honour Australian War Memorial
Tej leem tej npe tsim nuj teev ua ib kab ib kab ntawm lub koom haum Australian War Memorial. Credit: Fiona Silsby for AWM 2016.8.157.4
Yog koj xav paub xov xwm kom ntxaws tshaj no ntxiv txog Australia tej kab lis kev cai los yog kev ntseeg txog hnub Anzac Day, ces koj muaj peev xwm txheeb tau ntawm  
Australian War Memorial.

LISTEN TO
ANZAC Day Ode of Remembrance - Mixed 280323a - Hmong.mp3 image

Hmong: The Ode of Remembrance

SBS Audio

14/04/202300:35
READ MORE

Settlement Guide: what does ANZAC Day mean to migrants?

Settlement Guide: The cultural diversity of Australia’s Anzacs

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SG Sexual Consent - YOUNG COUPLE

Yuav ua li cas kom thiaj paub tseeb tias lwm tus yeem nrog yus sib deev?

Hacker

Yuav pov puag koj tus kheej li cas kom tsis txhob raug lwm tus nyiag siv koj lub cim thawj

AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY-RATE

Lus tawm tswv yim txog kab theem paj

Lub pob Addidas ntawm lub tshav ncaws pob - Peter Glaser -Unsplash.jpg

Hmoob Australia cov kev sib tw ncaws pob Easter 2023