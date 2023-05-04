rau hnub zwj Teeb (Thursday) thaum 6 pm AEDT thiab hnub zwj Hnub (Sunday) thaum 11 am AEDT los yog koom tau ntxiv ntawm ,, , thiab los yog download thiab kom koj mloog tau SBS Hmong.
Cov kev ntsuam thiab txheeb xyuas seb puas mob cancer ntsws thaum ntxov
Healthy lungs. Coloured 3D computer tomography (CT) scan of the healthy lungs of a 37 year old patient. Credit: ZEPHYR/Getty Images/Science Photo Libra
Yog thawj zaug ntawm lub sij hawm ntau caum xyoo uas tsoom fwv Australia tau tshwm nyiaj ntau pua million dollars los tsim cov program ntsuam thiab txheeb seb puas muaj neeg Australia mob cancer ntsws thaum tseem ntxov kom thiaj muaj peev xwm kho tau thaum tseem mob me.
