Will daily mail delivery be a thing of the past?

Postal services will end in Australia

Australia Post loss hundred millions of dollars and will end their daily letter delivery services. Source: SBS

The mail delivery service will soon become extinct after Australia Post reported an annual loss for the first time since 2015.

What was once an essential tool for communication may soon be gone for good.

The federal government has launched a review of it to look at the possibility of reducing some services for the sake of that organisation's future continuity.

The federal government's review of the agency's business model will now look at package priorities instead.

It was a booming business, with more than 500 million deliveries in the last financial year.

