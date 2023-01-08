SBS Indonesian

What are the most popular pet names in Australia?

Captive dogs

Published 8 January 2023
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Silvy Wantania
Source: SBS
Daisy, Harley, Luna and Charlie, are some of the top pet names in Australia according to data compiled from The Lost Dogs' Home. The list comes as animal shelters across the country are encouraging people to adopt rather than buy their next pet.

There are more pets living in Australian homes than there are numbers of humans.

2021 figures by Animal Medicines Australia show there are more than 30 million pets across the country with Australia ranking as one of the top pet owner countries globally. The

pandemic saw pet ownership jump eight per cent within two years - from 61 per cent in 2019 to 69 per cent in 2021.

And with the increase in pet ownership, new pet names come.

The Lost Dogs' Home recently released Top Pet Names for 2022.



