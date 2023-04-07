Pertamina's safety problematic - Dr Fahmy Radhi MBA

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Pertamina, Indonesia's government-owned oil and gas company has repeatedly encountered accidents, especially fires at their refineries, in various regions. Why?

The incident that occurred on the website owned by the company Pertamina is certainly a concern.

Supposedly as vital facilities, depots and oil refineries are free from incident, let alone until they burn down.


In the event of the explosion of the Plumpang oil depo in Jakarta in March 2023 ago the death toll of about 30 people died.

Energy economics expert from Universitas Gadjah Mada Yogyakarta, Dr Fahmy Radhi MBA Pertamina, said Pertamina should have decent safety standards like many other international companies.

Fahmy-Radhi-01-scaled.jpgPakar ekonomi energi dari Universitas Gadjah Mada Yogyakarta, Dr Fahmy Radhi MBA
Pakar ekonomi energi dari Universitas Gadjah Mada Yogyakarta, Dr Fahmy Radhi MBA
Dr Fahmi assessed that there was an erroneous system in Pertamina in relation to safeguarding its assets.

In the following interview, Dr Fahmy Radhi peeled off the problems of the catastrophic crisis in Pertamina, and proposed a number of ways out.


Listen to
SBS Indonesian
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3pm.
Follow us on
Facebook
and don't miss our
podcast
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

The Garden of Edan by Kuncir Sathya Viku

Exhibition of Balinese artists in Sekala Niskala: The Seen and Unseen

lunch time

What are the medical benefits of fasting in Ramadan?

Fatima Payman prays.

Observing Ramadan as Australia's first Afghan-born, hijab wearing federal politician

MONIQUE RYAN BONE MARROW REGISTER PRESSER

Australia wants to recruit an extra 125,000 bone marrow donors