SBS Bahasa Indonesia

How to Dispose of Hard Rubbish Without Getting Fined

SBS Bahasa Indonesia

SG hard rubbish photo post (SBS).png

Source: SBS / SG hard rubbish photo post (SBS)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 December 2022 at 7:25pm
By Zoe Thomaidou
Presented by Silvy Wantania
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In Australia, most city councils provide hard waste collection services to households for free. But there are rules around what type of waste is accepted and when.

Published 9 December 2022 at 7:25pm
By Zoe Thomaidou
Presented by Silvy Wantania
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Here’s what you need to know to get rid of unwanted items responsibly and safely.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

A smartphone with TikTok's logo and a user's hand (AAP).jpg

Safety Messages to Counter Skin Burning Trend on TikTok

A smartphone with TikTok's logo and a user's hand (AAP).jpg

Pesan Keselamatan untuk Melawan Trend Menggelapkan Kulit di TikTok

SBS News Indonesian Program – 02 Nov 2022

SBS Radio News in Indonesian - Friday, 9 December 2022

SBS News Indonesian Program – 02 Nov 2022

Warta Berita Radio SBS Program Bahasa Indonesia - Jumat, 9 Desember 2022