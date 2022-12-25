SBS Bahasa Indonesia

An Animal is a Long-term Commitment

PUPPY OPENING CHRISTMAS GIFT

Published 25 December 2022 at 5:11pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Silvy Wantania
Tempted to get a pet for Christmas? Well, pause for thought. Rehoming centres, inundated with animals, are reminding people pets are for life - not just the holiday.

More than a thousand stray and abandoned animals in the city will be cared for by The Lost Dogs Home and its network this holiday. It's seen a 30 per cent increase in arrivals compared to this time a year ago.

 


PUPPY OPENING CHRISTMAS GIFT

Binatang Peliharaan Merupakan Komitmen Seumur Hidup

What is a Christmas Message For You?