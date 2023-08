On the 19

th

of August Indonesian Music group Aneka Ria Melbourne (ARM) and several other musical groups in Melbourne presented “Tembang Nusantara”. During the flag raising ceremony at Federation Square on the 17

th

of August, Dr Putu Pendit from ARM explained to SBS AUDIO Indonesian Program what we could expect from Tembang Nusantara. Also why do music and gathering are integral parts of the Indonesian community.