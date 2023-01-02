Cristiano Ronaldo Bergabung dengan Klub Arab Saudi Al Nassr dengan Kontrak Dua Tahun

Available in other languages

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced he has joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on a two-year contract.





Saudi journalist and sports business entrepreneur has Tweeted that Ronaldo will receive 400 million Euros for the two years.





The British Daily Mail newspaper has reported that Ronaldo will also acquire a palace in the city of Riyadh containing 8 bedrooms, a waterfall, large green areas, an Olympic swimming pool and three additional villas.



