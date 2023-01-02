SBS Indonesian

Cristiano Ronaldo Bergabung dengan Klub Arab Saudi Al Nassr dengan Kontrak Dua Tahun

FBL-KSA-NASSR-RONALDO

A handout picture released by Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr football club on their Twitter account shows Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo being presented with the club's number seven jersey by club president Musalli Al-Muammar in Madrid on December 30, 2022 upon signing for the Saudi Arabian club. - Credit: -/AFP

Published 2 January 2023 at 4:55pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Dilail Abimanyu
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has signed with Saudi football club Al-Nasr in a deal worth hundreds of millions of Euros for two years.

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced he has joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on a two-year contract.

Saudi journalist and sports business entrepreneur has Tweeted that Ronaldo will receive 400 million Euros for the two years.

The British Daily Mail newspaper has reported that Ronaldo will also acquire a palace in the city of Riyadh containing 8 bedrooms, a waterfall, large green areas, an Olympic swimming pool and three additional villas.

