Drier, hotter weather expected after La Nina is said to have ended

The La Nina weather pattern has led to devastating heavy rains as has happened across much of Australia.



As of the middle of March 2023, the flood situation is still hitting Australia especially in regional Queensland.





But a leading United States ocean and atmospheric monitoring agency said conditions in the Pacific Ocean were returning to normal. The United States National Marine and Atmospheric Administration says the La Niña weather system has ended.





So, what does this mean for Australia?







Listen to SBS Indonesian every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 3pm.

Follow us on Facebook and don't miss our podcast .



