Drier, hotter weather expected after La Nina is said to have ended

La Nina

During a La Niña event, the Walker Circulation intensifies with greater convection over the western Pacific and stronger trade winds. Credit: Reproduced with the permission of the Bureau of Meteorology

Climate experts say La Niña - the system that dominated weather patterns around the world for the past three years - was officially declared over.

The La Nina weather pattern has led to devastating heavy rains as has happened across much of Australia.
As of the middle of March 2023, the flood situation is still hitting Australia especially in regional Queensland.

But a leading United States ocean and atmospheric monitoring agency said conditions in the Pacific Ocean were returning to normal. The United States National Marine and Atmospheric Administration says the La Niña weather system has ended.

So, what does this mean for Australia?


