The Regional Australia Institute said foreign-born citizens and young Australians — aged 25 to 39 — were the main causes of this population displacement trend.





The latest census data reveals more than 600,000 city residents left the capital in search of a life in the area, over the past 5 years.





Sydney and Melbourne are the country's biggest exporters to the region -- while Brisbane and Perth are the only states to report any inflows.







