Dear Sun, Love Joy: The distortions and abstracts behind the life of Joy Hester

Dear Sun, Love Joy theatre performance

Pementasan teater Dear Sun, Love Joy di LaMama Courthouse, Carlton. Acara ini berlangsung dari tanggal 31 Agustus hingga 2 September. Source: Supplied / Dilail Abimanyu

From August 31 to September 2, a theatre performance called Dear Sun Love Joy was held at the LaMama Courthouse, Carlton, Melbourne.

Dilail Abimanyu spoke with the director and writer of Dear Sun Love Joy, Victoria Winata. Victoria will tell how she told the story of love and friendship from Joy Hester through her letters.
