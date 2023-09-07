Early detection of bowel cancer could save lives

Bowel cancer -- also known as colorectal cancer -- is Australia's second deadliest cancer and the third most common type of cancer diagnosed in the country.





According to Bowel Cancer Australia, there are 300 new diagnoses and 103 deaths each week.





54 percent of people diagnosed were male and 46 percent were female. The





risk of bowel cancer increases with age, therefore, people aged 50 - 74 years receive a test kit every two years to check for early signs of cancer.





Yet many Australians have left it unattended.







