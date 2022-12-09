SBS Bahasa Indonesia

Energy Sources and Renewable Energy

SBS Bahasa Indonesia

PLN-PLTU-Indramayu-Cuk.jpeg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 December 2022 at 5:20pm
By Nurhadi Sucahyo
Presented by Silvy Wantania
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Indonesian government has committed to switching to the new and renewable Energy (EBT) in 2060.

Published 9 December 2022 at 5:20pm
By Nurhadi Sucahyo
Presented by Silvy Wantania
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
One of the strategies is to look for environmentally friendly sources of power generation and at the same time, start leaving coal as fuel source for the Steam Power Plant (PLTU), therefore, the State Electricity Company (PLN) plans to close down the PLTU in the short term. This means that all PLTU that using coal will be closed down and shifted to other sources that are more environmentally friendly.

However, experts warn that this choice is not easy. Leaving coal also has risks. Dr. Tumiran, an energy expert and a member of the 2009-2019 National Energy Council (DEN), explained what the risks are.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

PLN-PLTU-Indramayu-Cuk.jpeg

Sumber Enerji dan Enerji Terbarukan

Football/ 2022 FIFA World Cup / Morocco vs Spain

Maroko Kembali Buat Kejutan dan Kemenangan Besar Bagi Portugal

Royal Life Saving NSW ACT Ambassador Matt Shirvington helps launch campaign responding to alarming spike in drowning deaths (Supplied).jpg

Royal Life Saving Meluncurkan Kampanye Keselamatan Musim Panas

Migrant worker Addy speaks out

Para Pekerja Migran Menuntut Perlindungan Kerja yang Lebih Kuat