Energy Sources and Renewable Energy

One of the strategies is to look for environmentally friendly sources of power generation and at the same time, start leaving coal as fuel source for the Steam Power Plant (PLTU), therefore, the State Electricity Company (PLN) plans to close down the PLTU in the short term. This means that all PLTU that using coal will be closed down and shifted to other sources that are more environmentally friendly.
However, experts warn that this choice is not easy. Leaving coal also has risks. Dr. Tumiran, an energy expert and a member of the 2009-2019 National Energy Council (DEN), explained what the risks are.