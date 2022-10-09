SBS Indonesian

Hendro Fernando's experience as an ex ISIS member

Published 9 October 2022 at 9:38pm
By Nurhadi Sucahyo
The 2002 Bali bombings were one of the triggers for acts of terrorism in Indonesia that have not stopped in the last 20 years. This event also inspired many young Indonesian people, to plunge into the world of terrorism, and commit crimes

Hendro Fernando, the young man who once joined an ISIS cell in Indonesia, and took care of terror funding and weaponry. His job is to manage funds from ISIS in the Middle East, for terrorist activities in Indonesia. Hendro was later caught in 2016, and jailed.
After the sentence, Hendro was aware of terrorist activities and established the DebonTal Foundation to assist prisoners on terrorism cases, including their families, to avoid entering terror networks in Indonesia.

Check out, how Hendro viewed the 2002 Bali Bombing, its effect on the terrorism movement in Indonesia, and how the situation of this movement now

