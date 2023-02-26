This clinic run by foreign volunteers, providing free treatment for residents in Nias. Here's the story

Friends of Nias.png

Friends of Nias is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to providing a medical service in Lagundri Bay on the island of Nias, Indonesia. Credit: Supplied/Instagram/Friends of Nias

Run by local residents as well as volunteers from abroad, 'Friends of Nias' provides free medical treatment for residents around Lagundri Bay, Nias island, Indonesia. Here's the story.

'Friends of Nias' was established five years ago by a Sydney-based ophthalmic surgeon Dr Raf Gabhrial together with a local resident of Nias island Raffiel Mauw.

The clinic provides free medical services for residents around the Lagundri Bay area, southern Nias.

Locals who need help can even travel as far as 30 km to meet health workers at this health service, especially when medical volunteers from abroad are scheduled to help there.
What is it behind the establishment of 'Friends of Nias'? Why do locals prefer coming to this clinic to the 'puskesmas' which is also available in the area?

Listen to the full conversation with Raffiel Mauw.
This clinic run by foreign volunteers, providing free treatment for residents in Nias. Here's the story

SBS Indonesian 
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm.
