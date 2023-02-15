Blending cultures, Indonesian community showcases fusion arts at Australian multicultural festival

Artists of the collaboration of Indian-Balinese dance and music project for 'Music and Dance of Asia'.

Artists of the collaboration of Indian-Balinese dance and music project for 'Music and Dance of Asia'. Credit: Supplied/Sisca Poeradiredja

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

The National Multicultural Festival is an annual event held in Canberra to celebrate the country's cultural diversity. The Indonesian community is taking part in it.

National Multicultural Festival di Canberra - diadakan pertama kalinya pada tahun 1981 - merupakan acara tahunan yang merayakan keberagaman budaya di negeri ini.

Untuk tahun ini, komunitas Indonesia menjadi salah satu yang akan ikut meramaikan festival budaya pada 19 Februari mendatang tersebut dengan menghadirkan penampilan kesenian 'fusion'.

Sisca Poeradiredja, Ketua Bidang Kesenian dari Balai Bahasa dan Budaya Indonesia (BBBI) New South Wales, menjadi showcase leader-nya.

The National Multicultural Festival in Canberra - first held in 1981 - is an annual event that celebrates the country's cultural diversity.

This year, the Indonesian community will be one of those who will enliven the cultural festival on 19 February, presenting 'fusion' art performances.

Sisca Poeradiredja, Head of Culture and Performance of the Indonesian Language and Culture Center (BBBI) New South Wales, is the showcase leader.
LISTEN TO
indonesian_15022023_Sisca P - National Multicultural Fest Canberra.mp3 image

Gandeng Budaya Lain, Komunitas Indonesia Tampilkan Perpaduan Kesenian di Festival Multikultural Australia

14:07
Speaking to SBS Indonesian, she shared the concept behind 'Music and Dance of Asia' performance, what obstacles were encountered during the preparation, as well as what was the background for BBBI NSW's participation in this event.
GMC grup rehearsal.jpeg
GMC group rehearsal for 'Music and Dance of Asia'. Credit: Supplied/Sisca Poeradiredja
member of sadhanalaya dance school.jpeg
Member of Sadhanalaya dance school. Credit: Supplied/Sisca Poeradiredja
srikandi dancer practicing their Bataknese dance.jpeg
Srikandi dancers practising their Bataknese dance for 'Music and Dance of Asia'. Credit: Supplied/Sisca Poeradiredja
'Music and Dance of Asia' is part of National Multicultural Festival 2023 held on 19 February at Glebe Park, (Akuna Street, Stage D) Canberra, ACT.


Listen to 
SBS Indonesian 
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm.
Follow us on 
Facebook 
and catch us up on 
podcasts
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News Indonesian Program – 15 Feb 2023.

SBS News Indonesian Program – 15 Feb 2023

Houses are getting more and more expensive (AAP).

Update on the housing affordability in Australia

SBS News Indonesian Program – 13 Feb 2023.

SBS News Indonesian Program – 13 Feb 2023

Rahman Ali Jawed (Supplied).

Why do we need interpreters within the migrant communities?