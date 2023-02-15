Blending cultures, Indonesian community showcases fusion arts at Australian multicultural festival

National Multicultural Festival di Canberra - diadakan pertama kalinya pada tahun 1981 - merupakan acara tahunan yang merayakan keberagaman budaya di negeri ini.





Untuk tahun ini, komunitas Indonesia menjadi salah satu yang akan ikut meramaikan festival budaya pada 19 Februari mendatang tersebut dengan menghadirkan penampilan kesenian 'fusion'.





Sisca Poeradiredja, Ketua Bidang Kesenian dari Balai Bahasa dan Budaya Indonesia (BBBI) New South Wales, menjadi showcase leader-nya.





The National Multicultural Festival in Canberra - first held in 1981 - is an annual event that celebrates the country's cultural diversity.





This year, the Indonesian community will be one of those who will enliven the cultural festival on 19 February, presenting 'fusion' art performances.





Sisca Poeradiredja, Head of Culture and Performance of the Indonesian Language and Culture Center (BBBI) New South Wales, is the showcase leader.



Speaking to SBS Indonesian, she shared the concept behind 'Music and Dance of Asia' performance, what obstacles were encountered during the preparation, as well as what was the background for BBBI NSW's participation in this event.



GMC group rehearsal for 'Music and Dance of Asia'. Credit: Supplied/Sisca Poeradiredja Member of Sadhanalaya dance school. Credit: Supplied/Sisca Poeradiredja Srikandi dancers practising their Bataknese dance for 'Music and Dance of Asia'. Credit: Supplied/Sisca Poeradiredja 'Music and Dance of Asia' is part of National Multicultural Festival 2023 held on 19 February at Glebe Park, (Akuna Street, Stage D) Canberra, ACT.







