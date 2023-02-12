Earthquake with magnitude 5.2 Richter hits Papua

Papua is indeed prone to earthquakes, as it is flanked by the Australian and Pacific plates. The





The mountains and hills in Papua, including around the Jayapura city area, are the result of plate collisions.





In principle, the hills north of Jayapura are the seabed raised thousands of years ago.





Geologist from the State University of Papua, Victor David Mamengko, explained why Papua, especially the city of Jayapura often experiences earthquakes.





Furthermore, how the local wisdom that existed in the regions of Papua has actually been implemented by the community.





