Earthquake with magnitude 5.2 Richter hits Papua

Jayapura, Papua, was rocked by a 5.4 magnitude earthquake on Thursday (9/2) resulting in damage to housing and buildings occurred.

Papua is indeed prone to earthquakes, as it is flanked by the Australian and Pacific plates. The

The mountains and hills in Papua, including around the Jayapura city area, are the result of plate collisions.

In principle, the hills north of Jayapura are the seabed raised thousands of years ago.

Geologist from the State University of Papua, Victor David Mamengko, explained why Papua, especially the city of Jayapura often experiences earthquakes.

Furthermore, how the local wisdom that existed in the regions of Papua has actually been implemented by the community.

