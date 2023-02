Ayuningtyas is a midwife with plenty of experience at Telogorejo Hospital in Semarang, Indonesia. She told Sri Dean how she prepares the mothers to be for this important occasion in their life. Selly Jayanti is a young mother from Semarang who recently gave birth to a baby boy. From Selly’s story it was clear that she could be better prepared.



Listen to SBS Indonesian every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm.