Hendra Wijaya Amar from Richardson & Wrench Maroubra Real Estate in Sydney giving an update SBS Audio Indonesian on the housing situation in Australia. He explained that the shortage of housing availability has jacked up the rental market. While more expensive cities like Sydney and Canberra recorded their steepest annual decline in house prices, most prospective buyers find the prices are still quite high.



