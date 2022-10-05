SBS Indonesian

How best to prevent cyber attacks?

Christian Guntur Lebang (Left) and Dr Gatra Priyandita, both are Cyber Security analysts, August 2022.

Published 5 October 2022 at 7:40pm
By sri dean
Presented by sri dean
Source: SBS

OPTUS data breach recently serves to further highlight the importance of cyber security in Australia. What about the situation in Indonesia? How do they deal with hackers? Are the regulations adequate to prevent cyber attacks?

Dr Gatra Priyandita is an analyst at ASPI’s (Australian Strategic Policy Institute) International Cyber Policy Centre, where he leads a project researching cyber-enabled IP theft. Christian Guntur Lebang is an observer of Defence, Politics, Foreign Relations and Cyber Security issues who is currently studying for a master’s in cybersecurity analysis at Macquarie University. They explained to Sri Dean about the Indonesia’s controversial licencing scheme which civil-society organisations feel it has the potential to impinge on civil liberties.
