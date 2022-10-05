How best to prevent cyber attacks?

Dr Gatra Priyandita is an analyst at ASPI’s (Australian Strategic Policy Institute) International Cyber Policy Centre, where he leads a project researching cyber-enabled IP theft. Christian Guntur Lebang is an observer of Defence, Politics, Foreign Relations and Cyber Security issues who is currently studying for a master’s in cybersecurity analysis at Macquarie University. They explained to Sri Dean about the Indonesia’s controversial licencing scheme which civil-society organisations feel it has the potential to impinge on civil liberties.



