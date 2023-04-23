Australia and China Trade Relations Improve

BARLEY EXPORTS CHINA TARIFFS

President of the Western Australian Farmers Federation and mixed grains farmer Rhys Turton poses for a photograph holding barley seeds in his fields near York in the Wheatbelt region, 100km east of Perth on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. China today imposed an 80% tariff on barley imports from Australia. Barley usually makes up about 30% of his total crop but he will now be substituting most of his barley for other grains. (AAP Image/Richard Wainwright) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / RICHARD WAINWRIGHT/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The federal government has reached an agreement with China over a trade dispute that has been going on for years.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said China would conduct an 'expedited' review into the tariffs Beijing imposed on Australian barley.

In return, Australia will suspend its reporting on China to the World Trade Organization.


At the height of tensions between China and Australia in 2020, Beijing imposed tariffs on 80 percent of Austrian barley.
This crippling tax makes the crop almost impossible to sell to the Chinese market.

It is estimated the dispute has cost Australia's barley industry up to 600 million dollars a year in lost value.


Listen to
SBS Indonesian
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3pm.
Follow us on
Facebook
and don't miss our
podcast
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

APARTMENT HOUSING STOCK

Housing Crisis Prevent Essential Workers to Rent Homes

Europe To Ban The Sale Of New Gasoline And Diesel Vehicles From 2035

Australian Government's Efforts To Limit Motor Vehicle Emissions

Warta Berita Radio SBS Program Bahasa Indonesia

SBS Audio News in Bahasa Indonesia - 21 April 2023

Religious Tolerance in Indonesia Is Politicised - Dr Dian Nur Anna