Australia and China Trade Relations Improve

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said China would conduct an 'expedited' review into the tariffs Beijing imposed on Australian barley.





In return, Australia will suspend its reporting on China to the World Trade Organization.







At the height of tensions between China and Australia in 2020, Beijing imposed tariffs on 80 percent of Austrian barley.



This crippling tax makes the crop almost impossible to sell to the Chinese market.





It is estimated the dispute has cost Australia's barley industry up to 600 million dollars a year in lost value.







