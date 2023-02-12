Trade relationship thaws between Australia and China

The first bilateral meeting of the trade ministers of China and Australia has been followed by the arrival of coal shipments to China in more than two years, since the enactment of the commodity importing by China.

Trade Minister Don Farrell met with his Chinese counterpart.

Beijing and Canberra are cautiously showing signs of re-intertwining trade relations.

That was evident from the first shipment of Australian coal in more than two years to have arrived in the southern Chinese city of Zhanjiang.

But there is still no confirmation of what will happen next.

There are signs that the $700 million coral lobster trade between Australia and China may soon be revived.

That has raised hopes for Australian exporters to be granted permits to export the crustaceans to the country.


