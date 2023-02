Partnered with Japan’s Miyu Kato, Aldila Sutjiadi managed to reach the third round. They were beaten by the doubles players from the USA, Coco Gauff/Jessica Pegula in two straight sets. In her interview with SBS Indonesian Aldila told Sri Dean how she felt about her achievements at Australia Open and her plans for the future.



SBS Indonesian every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm.