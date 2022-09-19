SBS Indonesian

Indonesian Trade Promotion Centre participates at Fine Food Australia Fair in Melbourne

SBS Indonesian

Indonesian Trade Promotion Centre

Indonesian Trade Promotion Centre at Fine Food Australia Expo 2022

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 September 2022 at 10:05am
By Rita Suban
Presented by SBS Indonesian
Source: SBS

Fine Food Australia 2022, is a 38-year running exhibition held at the Melbourne Convention Exhibition Centre on 5 — 8 September 2022.

Published 19 September 2022 at 10:05am
By Rita Suban
Presented by SBS Indonesian
Source: SBS
Indonesian Trade Promotion Center presents 5 exchibitors from Indonesia there this year, one of which is PT. Trijaya Tangguh which produces products from coconut such as coconut milk, grated coconut, dried and coconut water.

Andthe coconut in production comes from Gorontalo and surrounding areas.

Fine Food Australia
Left: Ms. Annisa from Puspasari from ITPC Indonesian Trade Promotion Centre Central: Ms. Rita Suban (SBS Correspondent) Right: Mr. Arie Sebastian from PT. Tri Jaya Tangguh

Advertisement
Mr. Arie Sebastian represented Trijaya Tangguh at an interview with Rita Suban and Sri Dean from SBS Indonesian, told about his first experience of being in Fine Food Australia.

And also Mrs. Annisa Puspasari from the Indonesian Trade Promotion Center explained the criteria in choosing an exchibitor representing Indonesia in Fine Food Australia.

Listen to 
SBS Indonesian 
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 3pm.
Follow us on 
Facebook 
and catch us up on our 
podcasts.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Coins bearing the new effigy

New Australian currency will feature image of King Charles

Warta Berita Radio SBS Program Bahasa Indonesia

SBS Radio News in Bahasa Indonesia - September 18, 2022

Soundquriang 9

Soundquriang 9 - Land of Wonders - PPIA Macquarie

COVIS-19 testing in Melbourne

WHO declares COVID-19 pandemic appears to end