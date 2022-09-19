Indonesian Trade Promotion Centre participates at Fine Food Australia Fair in Melbourne

Indonesian Trade Promotion Center presents 5 exchibitors from Indonesia there this year, one of which is PT. Trijaya Tangguh which produces products from coconut such as coconut milk, grated coconut, dried and coconut water.





Andthe coconut in production comes from Gorontalo and surrounding areas.





Left: Ms. Annisa from Puspasari from ITPC Indonesian Trade Promotion Centre Central: Ms. Rita Suban (SBS Correspondent) Right: Mr. Arie Sebastian from PT. Tri Jaya Tangguh



Advertisement

Mr. Arie Sebastian represented Trijaya Tangguh at an interview with Rita Suban and Sri Dean from SBS Indonesian, told about his first experience of being in Fine Food Australia.





And also Mrs. Annisa Puspasari from the Indonesian Trade Promotion Center explained the criteria in choosing an exchibitor representing Indonesia in Fine Food Australia.





Listen to SBS Indonesian every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 3pm.

Follow us on Facebook and catch us up on our podcasts.



