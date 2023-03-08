This medical student strives for mental health solutions for Indonesia, wins an award in Australia

Jennifer Budimulia award.jpg

Medical student Jennifer Budimulia co-founded 'Seribu Tujuan' in 2018 to help with mental health issues in Indonesia and won 2022 NSW International Student Awards. Credit: Supplied/Flickr/Study NSW

As an issue close to her heart, mental health has been a concern for Jennifer Budimulia. A medical student at Western Sydney University, Jennifer recently received an award acknowledging her work in this field.

Jennifer Budimulia has been an avid advocate on mental health issues. She admits that she has quite personal experience in this regard.

The third year medical student at Western Sydney University together with a close friend founded 'Seribu Tujuan', hoping that this community-based organisation could become one of the solutions to mental health problems in Indonesia.

Jennifer explained to SBS Indonesian the significance of the existence of 'Seribu Tujuan', as well as her achievement of being the winner of the 2022 NSW International Student Awards (Higher Education category) where she is very proud as an Indonesian woman to be able to receive this trophy.
indonesian_060323_Jennifer Budimulia - Seribu Tujuan.mp3 image

Interview with Jennifer Budimulia

17:39

