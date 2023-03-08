This medical student strives for mental health solutions for Indonesia, wins an award in Australia

Jennifer Budimulia has been an avid advocate on mental health issues. She admits that she has quite personal experience in this regard.





The third year medical student at Western Sydney University together with a close friend founded 'Seribu Tujuan', hoping that this community-based organisation could become one of the solutions to mental health problems in Indonesia.





Jennifer explained to SBS Indonesian the significance of the existence of 'Seribu Tujuan', as well as her achievement of being the winner of the 2022 NSW International Student Awards (Higher Education category) where she is very proud as an Indonesian woman to be able to receive this trophy.



LISTEN TO Interview with Jennifer Budimulia 17:39 Play



