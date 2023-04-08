Number of homeless people rising in Australia

New figures show nearly 123 thousand people did not own a home on the eve of the 2021 Census - about 6 thousand more than the previous count [[in 2016]].





This is a 5.2 per cent increase in homelessness over five years.





56% of those without a home were women and children; 16% were over the age of 55; 14% were aged 19 to 24. The





largest increase in homelessness was in Tasmania, with a 45% rise.





In Victoria, the number of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people experiencing homelessness increased by more than 40%.





Groups including the Council to Homeless Persons in Melbourne have called for immediate action to reduce homelessness.



The federal government says it is already taking action.







