Number of homeless people rising in Australia

A homeless person is seen sleeping on a park bench in Pert.

Tasmania has the largest percentage increase in homelessness. Source: AAP / AAP Image/Dave Hunt

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Data released March 22 by the Australian Bereau of Statistics shows the number of homeless people is soaring. The data also shows women and children, as well as indigenous Australians are bearing the brunt of the housing affordability crisis.

New figures show nearly 123 thousand people did not own a home on the eve of the 2021 Census - about 6 thousand more than the previous count [[in 2016]].

This is a 5.2 per cent increase in homelessness over five years.

56% of those without a home were women and children; 16% were over the age of 55; 14% were aged 19 to 24. The

largest increase in homelessness was in Tasmania, with a 45% rise.

In Victoria, the number of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people experiencing homelessness increased by more than 40%.

Groups including the Council to Homeless Persons in Melbourne have called for immediate action to reduce homelessness.
The federal government says it is already taking action.

Listen to
SBS Indonesian
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3pm.

Follow us on
Facebook
and don't miss our
podcast
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

WhatsApp Image 2023-04-06 at 13.33.35.jpeg

Indonesian participation in the Bendigo Easter Parade

Warta Berita Radio SBS Program Bahasa Indonesia

SBS Audio News in Bahasa Indonesia - 7 April 2023

Pertamina's safety problematic - Dr Fahmy Radhi MBA

The Garden of Edan by Kuncir Sathya Viku

Exhibition of Balinese artists in Sekala Niskala: The Seen and Unseen