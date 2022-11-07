Cases of harmful children's cough syrup: How Indonesian consumers respond

More than 300 babies have died in Indonesia allegedly due to the cough medicine they've taken that was contaminated with harmful chemicals.





From a legal point of view, this is a big issue that might give rise to a lawsuit against the drug industry producing these tainted medicines.





However, in this case in Indonesia, it is difficult to convince public that they can sue the drug industry if someone is indeed a victim of the products released by it.





Sudaryatmo SH from the Indonesian Consumers Foundation (YLKI) admits that in order to sue legally, awareness is needed from consumers themselves. If this kind of case happened overseas, he believes that many lawsuits have already been filed.





In Indonesia, consumers should be made aware that they have the right to file a similar lawsuit.









