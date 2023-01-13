SBS Indonesian

Life in the Small Islands in Indonesia - Karimunjawa Islands

Domestic needs

Kebutuhan sehari-hari menunggu pengiriman ke pulau

Published 13 January 2023
By Nurhadi Sucahyo
Karimunjawa District is located in the middle of the Java Sea to the north of Central Java. Every rainy season, November to February, the region experiences obstacles in the fulfillment of daily needs for its citizens.

Karimunjawa had experienced logistical problems, although later it could be resolved with the help of many parties, including the Navy, which lent its fleet of ships, to send logistics for residents in Karimunjawa and the surrounding islands.

Learning from Karimunjawa, we can understand similar issues in thousands of other small islands throughout Indonesia.

Head of Karimunjawa District, Muslikin, will share stories about the sorrows of living on a small island with such logistical obstacles, and how the people there adjust and get around the issues.



