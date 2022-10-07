SBS Indonesian

Life experience of Bali Bombing victim's wife - Ni Luh Emiati

INDONESIA JUSTICE BALI BOMBING

epa10139525 Tourists visit the 2002 Bali Bombing Memorial monument in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia, 26 August 2022. Bali bombing convicted Umar Patek received prison sentence reduction by Indonesian government and could be released on parole. EPA/MADE NAGI Source: EPA / MADE NAGI/EPA

Published 7 October 2022 at 1:40pm
By Nurhadi Sucahyo
Presented by SBS Indonesian
Source: SBS

Ni Luh Erniati lost her husband, at the Bali Bombing tragedy 2002. From then on, she had to independently support the family, especially her two children. In addition to the economic burden, Bali Bombing also created various other burdens in the lives of this woman.

Ni Luh Erniati remembers the tragedy of the Bali Bombing, and how she as the victim's wife, sought to forget the events.

Ni Luh and a number of other survivors in Bali, received help from Australia to start a new life. 
Until now, she still runs a sewing business, which is a form of economic effort resulting from that aid.
Ni Luh Erniati
However, Ni Luh believes help will not be forever. 
For this reason, she chose to rise up and be independent, and live quietly in Bali, albeit in the shadow of the heartbreaking events of 2002 that inflicted a death toll of up to 230 people.

Ni Luh also established the Indonesian Survivors Foundation, as a home for victims and families of victims of acts of terrorism, not only in Bali, but also acts of terrorism in other cities in Indonesia. 

