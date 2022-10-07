Life experience of Bali Bombing victim's wife - Ni Luh Emiati

Ni Luh Erniati remembers the tragedy of the Bali Bombing, and how she as the victim's wife, sought to forget the events.

Ni Luh and a number of other survivors in Bali, received help from Australia to start a new life. Until now, she still runs a sewing business, which is a form of economic effort resulting from that aid.

However, Ni Luh believes help will not be forever. For this reason, she chose to rise up and be independent, and live quietly in Bali, albeit in the shadow of the heartbreaking events of 2002 that inflicted a death toll of up to 230 people.

Ni Luh also established the Indonesian Survivors Foundation, as a home for victims and families of victims of acts of terrorism, not only in Bali, but also acts of terrorism in other cities in Indonesia.

