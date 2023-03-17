Difficulties experienced in resolving domestic violence cases in Indonesia

Woman under attack

Domestic violence toward women Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Violence against women, whether it is sexual violence or domestic violence, is still a crucial issue in Indonesia.

Especially for domestic violence, legal remedies in its handling are even still very difficult, due to a number of factors.

Legal defender and female activitis Sukiratnasari shared her views on how difficult it is to bring domestic violence into the realm of law.

He mentioned there are cultural, religious and social burdens faced by women or wives, when the criminal act of violence in the family realm, committed by his own partner.

Follow more exposure in the interview below.

