Housing Crisis Prevent Essential Workers to Rent Homes

A new report has investigated wages from workers in 15 essential categories and found very few areas in Australia where these workers can afford to hire.





Everybody's Home, a coalition of welfare and housing groups, has issued a report under the title 'Priced Out', which found essential workers should spend at least two-thirds of their income on rent. In some cases, it can be as high as three-quarters.





Workers in elderly day care, childcare, nurses, janitors, hospitality, postal and haulage workers are among those unable to afford to rent a home.







