After 105 scoreless minutes in the quarter-final between Croatia and Brazil, it seemed like such a moment had come from Brazilian superstar Neymar. One-nil, Brazil, and with only around a quarter of an hour left in extra-time, it seemed like they were headed for yet another World Cup semi-final.





But things aren't always as they seem in this sport. And, in the 119th minute, the Croatians proved it. Bruno Petkovic at the apex of a swift and necessary counter-attack, scoring to send the match to a penalty shootout.





Croatia thrived, Rodrygo failing with Brazil's first kick. The Croatians made their first four. That meant defender Marquinhos has to make Brazil's fourth to keep them in the shootout.



A dribble and neatly-angled pass from Messi setting up Nahuel Molina to score. Messi ending the night having either scored or set up six of Argentina's nine goals at this World Cup so far. 1-0, Argentina.





After half-time, Messi went very close to making it two-nil with a free-kick.



Shortly after, Argentina's left wing-back, Marcos Acuna , won a penalty from his direct Dutch opponent, Denzel Dumfries.





Up stepped Messi to take the kick...and he made no mistake. 2-0 in the 73rd minute, and Argentina's place in the final four looked secure.





But the Dutch didn't give up.Veteran coach oach Louis van Gaal [[lewy van harrrl]] sending on 197 centimetre tall striker Wout Weghorst [[voot veghorst]] in a desperation move- and it immediately paid off.





His superior height helping him head a cross from the right-hand side in for a goal in the 83rd minute. Two goals to one.





Then, in the eleventh minute of stoppage time...just when it looked like the Dutch had run out of time...there was this.Teun Koopmeiners went low on the free kick and gave a pass to Weghorst, who used his strength to shoulder Enzo Marttinez off the ball, giving him enough tim and space to shoot...and he made the most of his shot, putting the ball in the net.





Two-all...against all the odds. To extra-time it went. But, those thirty minutes came and went without an addition to the scoreline, so it was time for a penalty shootout.





The Dutch failing with their first two kicks...Argentina successful with theirs. That put interminable pressure on thsoe who followed...and even though the Dutch made their next three kicks, Argentina had a chance to win the shootout with their last kick. To take it, prolific striker Lautaro Martinez.





Argentina advance, 4-3 on penalties, after it finished two-all in normal play.



Messi's dreams of emulating the late Diego Maradona, and leading Argentina to World Cup glory, living on. The Netherlands continuing its heartbreaking status as one of the most accomplished footballing nations never to win a World Cup.



