Eradicating corruptions in Papua proves to be difficult - Ismail Asso

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) had difficulty when it would examine the Governor of Papua, Lukas Enembe despite having given him a suspect status.





Thousands of Papuans, actually did defense, and kept Luke Enembe at his home.



Papuan figures from Honai Anti-Corruption Papua, Ismail Asso will present in the following interview, the social dimensions of Lukas Enembe's case, including why there are thousands of people who support him until now.



Ismail also gave his assessment regarding the implementation of Special Autonomy, which, according to him, has failed because Papua remains poor after being defunded by trillions of rupiahs.



