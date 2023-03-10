Seeking justice through medsos instead being thrown into jail under ITE laws

When a person is taken into custody, they are assessed to determine the level of security they require. Source: AAP / AAP Image/David Gray

A mother in South Sulawesi became a suspect and was arrested by police, for creating content published to social media.

A mother from South Sulawesi was jailed for being accused of violating the Electronic Transaction Information Act (ITE).

This mother's sister, in 2019 was killed at the police station, after being arrested for alleged one crime. However, no police officer was made a suspect in the case of the killing of this prisoner. For this reason, there arose protests from families, with attempts to seek justice done by years.

This kind of murder is known as extra judicial killing.

Many were cases in Indonesia, where a prisoner died in police custody. This case in South Sulawesi is one example.

Lawyer from LBH Makassar, Abdul Azis Dumpa, who accompanied this mother, told me about the case.

Abdul Azis Dumpa - pengacara LBH Makassar

